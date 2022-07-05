Review 3: "Covid-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length in the Apple Women’s Health Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

Gibson et al. have replicated the findings of another large sample of women (Edelman et al, reference 20) using the Natural Cycles App, showing a <1 day difference in cycle length associated with the COVID-19 vaccination. The sample size in Gibson et al. was larger, and they were able to suggest a possible driver of this change being receiving the vaccination in the follicular phase of the menstrual cycle. They admit (and I agree) that their estimate of the follicular phase was limited in that they had no estimate of ovulation. Our recent study did track ovulation^1 which they failed to reference. In our population, we compared prospectively tracked cycles with subjective impression of change and showed that in women who perceived ovulation changes there was delayed ovulation in the vaccine cycles that returned to normal but did not have adequate power to demonstrate this is the small sub-group. Considering Gibson et al’s finding of a very minor lengthening in menstrual cycles in their large sample which coincides with Edelman et al’s findings in another large sample, their claims seem generally supported, although their proposed mechanism in the Discussion regarding systemic inflammation is entirely speculative and the list of references (41-43) do not seem to fit tightly with their findings. I would suggest that there may be a slight delay in ovulation in a subgroup of women when putting together the findings of increased cycle length with our findings of possible delayed ovulation^1. The mechanism of delayed ovulation may be via an inflammatory pathway, but there have not been any studies to demonstrate this.

Although the strength is in sample size and a diverse population studied, future studies should include objective measures of ovulation to better delineate the follicular and luteal phases, because their basic calculation (follicular phase = first 14 days of the cycle) likely misrepresents ovulation in many cycles. This is especially important given their main conclusion relates to the follicular phase which they have not objectively measured, specifically that vaccination in the purported follicular phase is what drives the longer cycle lengths.

Finally, I would recommend filling out the reference list with several more studies besides ours^1 and consider adding some published and pre-print studies that are relevant to this topic:

