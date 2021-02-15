Skip to main content
Physical Sciences and EngineeringRR\C19RR:C19 Hot Topics: Emerging Variants
Published on Mar 15, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Phase transitions may explain why SARS-CoV-2 spreads so fast and why new variants are spreading faster"

Reviewers: Lee Makowski (Northeastern University) | 📕◻️◻️◻️◻️ • Sankar Basu (University of Calcutta) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Qian-Yuan Tang (University of Tokyo) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Lee Makowski, Sankar Basu, and Qian-Yuan Tang
Published onMar 15, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Phase transitions may explain why SARS-CoV-2 spreads so fast and why new variants are spreading faster
by J. C. Phillips, Marcelo Moret, Gilney F. Zebende, and Carson C. Chow
Description

AbstractThe novel coronavirus SARS CoV-2 responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic and SARS CoV-1 responsible for the SARS epidemic of 2002-2003 share an ancestor yet evolved to have much different transmissibility and global impact1. A previously developed thermodynamic model of protein conformations predicted that SARS CoV-2 is very close to a thermodynamic critical point, which makes it highly infectious but also easily displaced by a spike-based vaccine because there is a tradeoff between transmissibility and robustness2. The model identified a small cluster of four key mutations of SARS CoV-2 that promotes much stronger viral attachment and viral spreading. Here we apply the model to two new strains (B.1.1.7 and B.1.351)3 and predict, using no free parameters, how the new mutations can further enhance infectiousness.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint claims phase transitions explain SARS-CoV-2's heightened transmissability. Reviewers found the presented claims unreliable.

Reviewer 1 (Lee Makowski) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Sankar Basu) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 3: "Phase transitions may explain why SARS-CoV-2 spreads so fast and why new variants are spreading faster"
by Qian-Yuan Tang
  • Published on Jul 26, 2021
Review 1: "Phase transitions may explain why SARS-CoV-2 spreads so fast and why new variants are spreading faster"
by Lee Makowski
  • Published on Mar 15, 2021
Review 2: "Phase transitions may explain why SARS-CoV-2 spreads so fast and why new variants are spreading faster"
by Sankar Basu
  • Published on Mar 15, 2021
