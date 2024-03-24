Review 2: "A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The authors show that MPER-specific antibodies ca be induced by vaccination, which show modest neutralization as isolated MPER-specific IgG. Thus the study is an important proof of principle that indicates potential feasibility to target MPER in order to induce broad neutralization demonstrated by isolated MPER bnAbs.

Abstract: The results section describes "Tier 2" neutralizing activity; this should be described more precise because Figure 8 shows neutralization of only one tier 2 strain that is generally easy to neutralize.

The weakest part is the neutralization data. Can the authors provide sequence data on antibodies generated upon vaccination to correlate the immune response with known gene usage and sequences of MPER bnAbs, especially regarding hydrophobic hCDR3 which are important for neutralization but not for MPER peptide binding?

Do the isolated MPER antibodies show any autoreactivity/membrane reactivity?

Regarding neutralization, other preclinical studies have described modest Tier 2 neutralization upon vaccination, including membrane-anchored MPER in liposomes as described in the current study. This should be mentioned in the introduction.

Figure 8B: The low resolution EM model of Fabs bound to the Env SOSIP including MPER needs to be described better. How was Env produced, solubilized etc. Some structural details should be provided in the supplementary material. The image of the overlapping Fabs has been acquired from two different reconstructions?

In summary the analysis of the immune responses is sound and the overall study is of great interest to the vaccine community.