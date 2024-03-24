Skip to main content
Published on Apr 24, 2024DOI

Review 2: "A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals"

Reviewers generally support the study's methodology and findings but raise concerns about the neutralization data's precision and the presence of polyethylene glycol (PEG) in the vaccine formulation, which led to an adverse reaction in the phase 1 clinical trial.

by Winfried Weissenhorn
by Nathan B. Erdmann, Wilton B. Williams, Stephen R. Walsh, Nicole Grunenberg, Paul T. Edlefsen, Paul A. Goepfert, Derek W. Cain, Kristen W. Cohen, Janine Maenza, Kenneth H. Mayer, Hong Van Tieu, Magdalena E. Sobieszczyk, Edith Swann, Huiyin Lu, Stephen C. De Rosa, Zachary Sagawa, M. Anthony Moody, Christopher B. Fox, Guido Ferrari, R.J. Edwards, Priyamvada Acharya, S. Munir Alam, Robert Parks, Margaret Barr, Georgia D. Tomaras, David C. Montefiori, Peter B. Gilbert, M. Juliana McElrath, Lawrence Corey, Barton F. Haynes, Lindsey R. Baden, and NIAID HVTN 133 Study Group
Description

Abstract Background HIV-1 vaccine development is a global health priority. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) which target the HIV-1 gp41 membrane-proximal external region (MPER) have some of the highest neutralization breadth. An MPER peptide-liposome vaccine has been found to expand bnAb precursors in monkeys.Methods The HVTN133 phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03934541) studied the MPER-peptide liposome immunogen in 24 HIV-1 seronegative individuals. Participants were recruited between 15 July 2019 and 18 October 2019 and were randomized in a dose-escalation design to either 500 mcg or 2000 mcg of the MPER-peptide liposome or placebo. Four intramuscular injections were planned at months 0, 2, 6, and 12.Results The trial was stopped prematurely due to an anaphylaxis reaction in one participant ultimately attributed to vaccine-associated polyethylene glycol. The immunogen induced robust immune responses, including MPER+ serum and blood CD4+ T-cell responses in 95% and 100% of vaccinees, respectively, and 35% (7/20) of vaccine recipients had blood IgG memory B cells with MPER-bnAb binding phenotype. Affinity purification of plasma MPER+ IgG demonstrated tier 2 HIV-1 neutralizing activity in two of five participants after 3 immunizations.Conclusions MPER-peptide liposomes induced gp41 serum neutralizing epitope-targeted antibodies and memory B-cell responses in humans despite the early termination of the study. These results suggest that the MPER region is a promising target for a candidate HIV vaccine.Trial Registration http://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ Identifier: NCT03934541

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: The authors show that MPER-specific antibodies ca be induced by vaccination, which show modest neutralization as isolated MPER-specific IgG. Thus the study is an important proof of principle that indicates potential feasibility to target MPER in order to induce broad neutralization demonstrated by isolated MPER bnAbs.

Abstract: The results section describes "Tier 2" neutralizing activity; this should be described more precise because Figure 8 shows neutralization of only one tier 2 strain that is generally easy to neutralize.

The weakest part is the neutralization data. Can the authors provide sequence data on antibodies generated upon vaccination to correlate the immune response with known gene usage and sequences of MPER bnAbs, especially regarding hydrophobic hCDR3 which are important for neutralization but not for MPER peptide binding?

Do the isolated MPER antibodies show any autoreactivity/membrane reactivity?

Regarding neutralization, other preclinical studies have described modest Tier 2 neutralization upon vaccination, including membrane-anchored MPER in liposomes as described in the current study. This should be mentioned in the introduction.

Figure 8B: The low resolution EM model of Fabs bound to the Env SOSIP including MPER needs to be described better. How was Env produced, solubilized etc. Some structural details should be provided in the supplementary material. The image of the overlapping Fabs has been acquired from two different reconstructions?

The weakest part is the neutralization data. Can the authors provide sequence data on antibodies generated upon vaccination to correlate the immune response with known gene usage and sequences of MPER bnAbs.
In summary the analysis of the immune responses is sound and the overall study is of great interest to the vaccine community.

