Reviews of "A Weaponized Phage Suppresses Competitors in Historical and Modern Metapopulations of Pathogenic Bacterial"

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find the evidence for a highly conserved tailocin in Pseudomonas populations compelling. They commend the genomic and experimental approaches, and the demonstration of tailocin-mediated competition in planta. However, they recommend expanding the discussion and analyses to better elucidate the tailocin's mode of action, the relationships between haplotypes, and the co-evolution with O-antigen receptors. Overall, the reviews are very positive, offering constructive suggestions to further enhance the manuscript's impact and clarity.

Reviewer 1 (Jorge M… & Youn L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ling-Chun L…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

