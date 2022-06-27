Review 1: "Comprehensive Antibody Profiling of mRNA Vaccination in Children"

Description

AbstractWhile children have been largely spared from COVID-19 disease, the emergence of viral variants of concern (VOC) with increased transmissibility, combined with fluctuating mask mandates and school re-openings have led to increased infections and disease among children. Thus, there is an urgent need to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children of all ages. However, whether children respond equivalently to adults to mRNA vaccines and whether dosing will elicit optimal immunity remains unclear. Given the recent announcement of incomplete immunity induced by the pediatric dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine in young children, here we aimed to deeply profile and compare the vaccine-induced humoral immune response in 6-11 year old children receiving the pediatric (50μg) or adult (100μg) dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine compared to adults and naturally infected children or children that experienced multi inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) for the first time. Children elicited an IgG dominant vaccine induced immune response, surpassing adults at a matched 100μg dose, but more variable immunity at a 50μg dose. Irrespective of titer, children generated antibodies with enhanced Fc-receptor binding capacity. Moreover, like adults, children generated cross-VOC humoral immunity, marked by a decline of omicron receptor binding domain-binding, but robustly preserved omicron Spike-receptor binding, with robustly preserved Fc-receptor binding capabilities, in a dose dependent manner. These data indicate that while both 50μg and 100μg of mRNA vaccination in children elicits robust cross-VOC antibody responses, 100ug of mRNA in children results in highly preserved omicron-specific functional humoral immunity.One-Sentence SummarymRNA vaccination elicits robust humoral immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in children 6-11 years of age.