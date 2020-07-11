Review 2: "Data From the COVID-19 Epidemic in Florida Suggest That Younger Cohorts Have Been Transmitting Their Infections to Less Socially Mobile Older Adults"

[Note from Editor: This review has chosen to answer select questions from the RR:C19 peer review guide that is suggested to reviewers, followed by detailed comments aimed at improving the author’s manuscript.]

Are the findings novel?

Yes, in that this paper reports new results from the state of Florida. Similar results appear to have been reported based on data from other locations (e.g. Yu, 2020, https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.05.17.20105049).

Are the findings “interesting” in that they contribute to broader research understandings or have societal impact?

Yes.

Is the study design appropriate and are sufficient details of methods and analysis provided to allow replication by others (Including statistical analysis, if applicable)?

Yes.

Are the conclusions drawn adequately supported by the results?

Yes, overall. The conclusion that resurgent incidence among younger people in Florida is driven by increased social mobility is only weakly supported, though it seems plausible. The more important conclusions about transmission between age classes are better supported.

Does the manuscript cite current literature and discuss limitations?

Yes, though it would be helpful to include more citations.

Is the work clearly and accurately presented (that is, is it well- structured and well-written)?

Yes.

Are the data and code used in the manuscript available?

Data is available. Links are provided in the manuscript.

Have the authors adequately discussed ethical concerns?

Yes.

Do you recommend this manuscript for publishing?

Yes.

Detailed Comments