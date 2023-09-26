Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Oct 26, 2023

Reviews of "A Synthetic Peptide Mimic Kills Candida Albicans and Synergistically Prevents Infection"

Reviewers: H Xin (Louisiana State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • L Rai (GITAM University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Hong Xin and Laxmi Rai
Published onOct 26, 2023
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
A synthetic peptide mimic kills Candida albicans and synergistically prevents infection
by Sebastian Schaefer, Raghav Vij, Jakob L. Sprague, Sophie Austermeier, Hue Dinh, Peter R. Judzewitsch, Eric Seemann, Britta Qualmann, Amy K. Cain, Nathaniel Corrigan, Mark S. Gresnigt, Cyrille Boyer, Megan D. Lenardon, and Sascha Brunke
  • Published on Sep 25, 2023
Description

More than two million people worldwide are affected by life-threatening, invasive fungal infections annually. Candida species are the most common cause of nosocomical, invasive fungal infections and are associated with mortality rates above 40%. Despite the increasing incidence of drug-resistance, the development of novel antifungal formulations has been limited. Here we investigate the antifungal mode of action and therapeutic potential of positively charged, synthetic peptide mimics to combat infections by Candida albicans. These synthetic polymers cause stress to the endoplasmic reticulum and affect protein glycosylation, a distinct mode of action compared to currently approved antifungal drugs. The most promising polymer composition caused damage to the mannan layer of the cell wall, with additional membrane-disrupting activity. The synergistic combination of the polymer with caspofungin prevented infection of human epithelial cells in vitro, improved fungal clearance by human macrophages, and significantly increased host survival in a Galleria mellonella model of systemic candidiasis. Additionally, prolonged exposure of C. albicans to the synergistic combination of polymer and caspofungin did not lead to the evolution of resistant strains in vitro. Together, this work highlights the enormous potential of these synthetic peptide mimics to be used as novel antifungal formulations as well as adjunctive antifungal therapy.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint analyzes the antifungal properties and therapeutic potential of synthetic peptide mimics against Candida albicans. Reviewers provided positive feedback on the rationale, methods, and findings. The reviewers recognized the novelty of using these mimics as anti-fungal agents alone or in combination therapy. The leading candidate polymer LH exerted activity by targeting protein glycosylation and fungal membranes. When combined with caspofungin it showed synergistic effects in preventing C. albicans infection and prolonged survival in a Galleria model. Reviewers suggested some additional experiments to support conclusions.

Reviewer 1 (Hong X…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Laxmi R…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
by Hong Xin
  Published on Oct 26, 2023
Description

Reviewers provided positive feedback on the rationale, methods, and findings. The reviewers recognized the novelty of using these mimics as anti-fungal agents alone or in combination therapy.

A Supplement to this Pub
by Laxmi Rai
  Published on Oct 26, 2023
Description

Reviewers provided positive feedback on the rationale, methods, and findings. The reviewers recognized the novelty of using these mimics as anti-fungal agents alone or in combination therapy.

