Reviews of "A Synthetic Peptide Mimic Kills Candida Albicans and Synergistically Prevents Infection"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint analyzes the antifungal properties and therapeutic potential of synthetic peptide mimics against Candida albicans. Reviewers provided positive feedback on the rationale, methods, and findings. The reviewers recognized the novelty of using these mimics as anti-fungal agents alone or in combination therapy. The leading candidate polymer LH exerted activity by targeting protein glycosylation and fungal membranes. When combined with caspofungin it showed synergistic effects in preventing C. albicans infection and prolonged survival in a Galleria model. Reviewers suggested some additional experiments to support conclusions.

Reviewer 1 (Hong X…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Laxmi R…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.