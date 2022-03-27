Reviews of "COVID-19 Mortality in Children and Young People in Mexico"

Description

AbstractObjectiveTo estimate COVID-19 and pre-pandemic low respiratory infection (LRI) mortality in children and young people in Mexico.Material and methodsWe estimated the percentage of total mortality attributable to COVID-19 (95% confidence intervals; 95%CI) and corresponding estimates for pre-pandemic LRI mortality.ResultsIn 2019, LRIs represented 8.6% (95%CI 8.3, 8.9) of deaths in children 0-9 years and 2.0% (95%CI 1.8, 2.3) in those aged 10-19 years. In 2020, corresponding estimates for COVID-19 were 4.4% (95%CI 4.1, 4.6) and 3.7% (95%CI 3.4, 4.1).ConclusionsRelative to LRI, COVID-19 may be exerting considerable mortality burden, particularly in older children and adolescents.