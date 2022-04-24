Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Physical Sciences and EngineeringRR\C19
Published on May 24, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Prediction of deterioration from COVID-19 in patients in skilled nursing facilities using wearable and contact-free devices: a feasibility study"

Reviewers: Barbara Mayer (Stanford) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Panayiotis Kouis (University of Cyprus) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Barbara Mayer and Panayiotis Kouis
Published onMay 24, 2022
Reviews of "Prediction of deterioration from COVID-19 in patients in skilled nursing facilities using wearable and contact-free devices: a feasibility study"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Prediction of deterioration from COVID-19 in patients in skilled nursing facilities using wearable and contact-free devices: a feasibility study
by Sabine von Preyss-Friedman, Linda Emmet, Dree Deckert, Dennis A.B. David, Heikki Raisanen, Kevin Longoria, Willem Gielen, and Martin G. Frasch
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractBackground and RationaleApproximately 35% of all COVID-19 deaths occurred in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs). In a healthy general population, wearables have shown promise in providing early alerts for actionable interventions during the pandemic. We tested this promise in a cohort of SNFs patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted for post-acute care under quarantine. We tested if 1) deployment of wearables and contact-free biosensors is feasible in the setting of SNFs and 2) they can provide early and actionable insights into deterioration.MethodsThis prospective clinical trial has been IRB-approved (NCT04548895). We deployed two commercially available devices detecting continuously every 2-3 minutes heart rate (HR), respiratory rate (RR) and uniquely providing the following biometrics: 1) the wrist-worn bracelet by Biostrap yielded continuous oxygen saturation (O2Sat), 2) the under-mattress ballistocardiography sensor by Emfit tracked in-bed activity, tossing, and sleep disturbances. Patients also underwent routine monitoring by staff every 2-4 h. For death outcomes, cases are reported due to the small sample size. For palliative care versus at-home discharges, we report mean±SD at p<0.05.ResultsFrom 12/2020 - 03/2021, we approached 26 PCR-confirmed SarsCoV2-positive patients at two SNFs: 5 declined, 21 were enrolled into monitoring by both sensors (female=13, male=8; age 77.2±9.1). We recorded outcomes as discharged to home (8, 38%), palliative care (9, 43%) or death (4, 19%). The O2Sat threshold of 91% alerted for intervention. Biostrap captured hypoxic events below 91% nine times as often as the routine intermittent pulse oximetry. In the patient deceased, two weeks prior we observed a wide range of O2Sat values (65-95%) captured by the Biostrap device and not noticeable with the routine vital sign spot checks. In this patient, the Emfit sensor yielded a markedly reduced RR (7/min) in contrast to 18/min from two routine spot checks performed in the same period of observation as well as compared to the seven patients discharged home over a total of 86 days of monitoring (RR 19± 4). Among the patients discharged to palliative care, a total of 76 days were monitored, HR did not differ compared to the patients discharged home (68±8 vs 70±7 bpm). However, we observed a statistically significant reduction of RR at 16±4/min as well as the variances in RR (10±6 vs 19±4/min vs16±13) and activity of palliative care patients vs. patients discharged home.Conclusion/DiscussionWe demonstrate that wearables and under-mattress sensors can be integrated successfully into the SNF workflows and are well tolerated by the patients. Moreover, specific early changes of oxygen saturation fluctuations and other biometrics herald deterioration from COVID-19 two weeks in advance and evaded detection without the devices. Wearable devices and under-mattress sensors in SNFs hold significant potential for early disease detection.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint aims to use wearable devices to predict deterioration from COVID-19 in skilled nursing facility patients. Reviewers suggested improvements in determining statistical significance, clarifying the data collection period, and discussing viral transmission implications.

Reviewer 1 (Barbara Mayer) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Panayiotis Kouis) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Prediction of deterioration from COVID-19 in patients in skilled nursing facilities using wearable and contact-free devices: a feasibility study"
Review 1: "Prediction of deterioration from COVID-19 in patients in skilled nursing facilities using wearable and contact-free devices: a feasibility study"
by Barbara Mayer
  • Published on May 24, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint aims to use wearable devices to predict deterioration from COVID-19 in skilled nursing facility patients. Reviewers suggested improvements in determining statistical significance, clarifying the data collection period, and discussing viral transmission implications.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Prediction of deterioration from COVID-19 in patients in skilled nursing facilities using wearable and contact-free devices: a feasibility study"
Review 2: "Prediction of deterioration from COVID-19 in patients in skilled nursing facilities using wearable and contact-free devices: a feasibility study"
by Panayiotis Kouis
  • Published on May 24, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint aims to use wearable devices to predict deterioration from COVID-19 in skilled nursing facility patients. Reviewers suggested improvements in determining statistical significance, clarifying the data collection period, and discussing viral transmission implications.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
12
?
Login to discuss
?
Zoobi S:

Enrolling in the SAP SuccessFactors Certification Training was a game-changer for my career journey! The comprehensive curriculum, hands-on exercises, and expert guidance provided an in-depth understanding of the SAP SuccessFactors suite.

?
Somi S:

Bawelna organiczna (organic cotton) is a game-changer in the world of textiles. Embracing sustainability, these organic cotton products offer a breath of fresh air for both the environment and comfort seekers like me.

?
Sumaid S:

<a href="https://owijamwbawelne.pl/">Bawelna organiczna</a> (organic cotton) is a game-changer in the world of textiles. Embracing sustainability, these organic cotton products offer a breath of fresh air for both the environment and comfort seekers like me.

?
Sumaid S:

Funky Socks are an absolute game-changer for anyone wanting to add a splash of personality to their outfit! These socks are not just about comfort; they're a vibrant expression of style.

?
Joli J:

Convertidor MP3 is a game-changer! This tool makes converting audio files a breeze. The user-friendly interface and swift conversion process have saved me so much time.

?
Koli Koli:

Worgle is an absolute brain-teaser and a true gem among word games! The game's clean and intuitive design makes it a joy to play, and the word challenges keep you engaged for hours on end.

?
Koli Koli:

Basketball Wordle is a slam dunk in the world of word games! If you're a basketball enthusiast or just someone who loves a good word challenge, this game is a winning combination.

?
Ali Baba:

BTS Heardle is not just a game; it's an auditory adventure for music lovers! This unique twist on word games is an absolute delight for fans of BTS and music enthusiasts alike.

?
Ali Baba:

Pimantle is an absolute gem of a word game! The gameplay is addictive, and it's a fantastic way to challenge your vocabulary and strategic thinking.

?
Mira Sherronm:

Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) dino game accounted for 35% of all COVID-19 deaths. Wearables have showed promise in delivering early alerts for actionable measures during the pandemic in a healthy general population.

?
Mike Alley:

Wearables have showed cowordle promise in delivering early alerts for actionable measures during the pandemic in a healthy general population. This promise was tested in a group of SNF patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted for post-acute care under quarantine.

?
Shredder Maschin:

https://forum.index.hu/User/UserDescription?u=1953120

https://matrix.to/#/!lOkSvXSwXkllGTNNTn:gitter.im?via=gitter.im

https://team.inria.fr/athamster/tableau/#comment-361590

https://team.inria.fr/athamster/tableau/#comment-361597

https://team.inria.fr/athamster/les-elements/#comment-361598

https://team.inria.fr/athamster/science/#comment-361599

https://github.com/ekdmadlek7003/XML/issues/7

https://webdesigner.googleblog.com/2017/04/creating-custom-exits-for-dynamic.html?showComment=1686930262918#c9104667055693785949

https://youtube-uk.googleblog.com/2010/03/indian-premier-league-cricket-bowls.html?showComment=1686930267377#c5539237425179057156

https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/centros-tic/41700099/helvia/bitacora/index.cgi?wIdPub=30

https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/centros-tic/41700099/helvia/bitacora/index.cgi?wIdPub=68

https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/centros-tic/41700099/helvia/bitacora/index.cgi?wIdPub=23

https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/centros-tic/41700099/helvia/bitacora/index.cgi?wIdPub=37

https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/centros-tic/41700099/helvia/bitacora/index.cgi?wIdPub=20

https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/centros-tic/41700099/helvia/bitacora/index.cgi?wIdPub=85

https://africaglobalinitiative.sites.northeastern.edu/2022/04/11/making-mrna-vaccines-in-africa/comment-page-1/#comment-46

https://ubaxxi.uba.ar/el-dia-del-examen/#comment-502374

https://ubaxxi.uba.ar/el-dia-del-examen/#comment-502389

https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/centros-tic/41700099/helvia/bitacora/index.cgi

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/virtualworldsedu/2015/07/23/top-20-uses-of-virtual-worlds-in-education/comment-page-2/#comment-2758

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/virtualworldsedu/2015/07/23/top-20-uses-of-virtual-worlds-in-education/comment-page-2/#comment-2760

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/virtualworldsedu/2015/07/23/top-20-uses-of-virtual-worlds-in-education/comment-page-2/#comment-2761

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/virtualworldsedu/2015/07/23/top-20-uses-of-virtual-worlds-in-education/comment-page-2/#comment-2762

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/virtualworldsedu/2015/07/23/top-20-uses-of-virtual-worlds-in-education/comment-page-2/#comment-2763

https://elearning.pwste.edu.pl/courses/ochrona-wlasnosci-intelektualnej/#comment-438612

https://elearning.pwste.edu.pl/courses/ochrona-wlasnosci-intelektualnej/#comment-438616

https://elearning.pwste.edu.pl/courses/ochrona-wlasnosci-intelektualnej/#comment-438619

https://elearning.pwste.edu.pl/courses/ochrona-wlasnosci-intelektualnej/#comment-438626

https://portfolio.newschool.edu/opokk348/2015/03/10/81/comment-page-7/#comment-874

https://portfolio.newschool.edu/opokk348/2015/03/10/81/comment-page-7/#comment-875

https://portfolio.newschool.edu/opokk348/2015/03/10/81/comment-page-7/#comment-876

http://genetics.wustl.edu/dutcherlab/hello-world/#comment-23568

http://genetics.wustl.edu/dutcherlab/hello-world/#comment-23571

https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=77538&thanks=3

https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=77248&thanks=3

https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=80198&thanks=3

https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=60655&thanks=3

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with