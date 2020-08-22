Reviews of "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This potentially informative article with some methodological flaws suggests that serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate (S1P) is associated with COVID-19 severity. Further research is needed to understand if serum S1P could be provided therapeutically to reduce COVID-19 severity.

Reviewer 1 (Yoh Takuwa) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Hideru Obinata) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Markus Gräler) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 4 (Georgios Grammatikos) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

