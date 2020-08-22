Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 22, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"

Reviewers: Yoh Takuwa (Kanazawa University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Hideru Obinata (Gunma University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Markus Gräler (Jena University Hospital) | 📙📙◻️◻️◻️ • Georgios Grammatikos (Goethe University Frankfurt) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Yoh Takuwa, Hideru Obinata, Markus Gräler, and Georgios Grammatikos
Published onSep 22, 2020
Reviews of "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"
Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management
by Marfia, Giovanni, Navone, Stefania, Guarnaccia, Laura, Campanella, Rolando, Mondoni, Michele, Locatelli, Marco, Barassi, Alessandra, Fontana, Laura, Palumbo, Fabrizio, Garzia, Emanuele, Ciniglio Appiani, Giuseppe, Chiumello, Davide, Miozzo, Monica, Centanni, Stefano, and Riboni, Laura
Description

Background:  Since December 2019, COVID-19 has widely spread throughout the world, causing thousands of deaths. Clinical characteristics of COVID-19 patie

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This potentially informative article with some methodological flaws suggests that serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate (S1P) is associated with COVID-19 severity. Further research is needed to understand if serum S1P could be provided therapeutically to reduce COVID-19 severity.

Reviewer 1 (Yoh Takuwa) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Hideru Obinata) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Markus Gräler) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 4 (Georgios Grammatikos) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"
Review 1: "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"
by Yoh Takuwa
  • Published on Sep 22, 2020
Description

This potentially informative article with some methodological flaws suggests that serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate (S1P) is associated with COVID-19 severity. Further research is needed to understand if serum S1P could be provided therapeutically to reduce COVID-19 severity.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 4: "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"
Review 4: "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"
by Georgios Grammatikos
  • Published on Oct 19, 2020
Description

This potentially informative article with some methodological flaws suggests that serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate (S1P) is associated with COVID-19 severity. Further research is needed to understand if serum S1P could be provided therapeutically to reduce COVID-19 severity.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"
Review 2: "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"
by Hideru Obinata
  • Published on Sep 22, 2020
Description

This potentially informative article with some methodological flaws suggests that serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate (S1P) is associated with COVID-19 severity. Further research is needed to understand if serum S1P could be provided therapeutically to reduce COVID-19 severity.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"
Review 3: "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"
by Markus Gräler
  • Published on Sep 22, 2020
Description

This potentially informative article with some methodological flaws suggests that serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate (S1P) is associated with COVID-19 severity. Further research is needed to understand if serum S1P could be provided therapeutically to reduce COVID-19 severity.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with