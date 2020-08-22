Reviews of "Serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate as Novel Prognostic and Predictive Biomarker for COVID-19 Severity and Morbidity and Its Implications in Clinical Management"

Description
Background: Since December 2019, COVID-19 has widely spread throughout the world, causing thousands of deaths. Clinical characteristics of COVID-19 patie
Reviewers: Yoh Takuwa (Kanazawa University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Hideru Obinata (Gunma University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Markus Gräler (Jena University Hospital) | 📙📙◻️◻️◻️ • Georgios Grammatikos (Goethe University Frankfurt) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Summary of Reviews: This potentially informative article with some methodological flaws suggests that serum Sphingosine-1-Phosphate (S1P) is associated with COVID-19 severity. Further research is needed to understand if serum S1P could be provided therapeutically to reduce COVID-19 severity.
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
