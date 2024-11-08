Skip to main content
Published on Dec 08, 2024DOI

Review 3: "Detection of Salmonella Typhi and blaCTX-M Genes in Drinking Water, Wastewater, and Environmental Biofilms in Sindh Province, Pakistan"

Overall, reviewers find that this study builds on previous work on the role of biofilm as a pathogen reservoir in urban water systems. However, they expressed concerns about the strength of evidence to support its claims.

by Pengbo Liu
Published onDec 08, 2024
Detection of Salmonella Typhi and blaCTX-M Genes in Drinking Water, Wastewater, and Environmental Biofilms in Sindh Province, Pakistan
by Ayesha Tajammul, L. Scott Benson, Jamil Ahmed, James VanDerslice, and Windy Tanner
  • Published on Apr 15, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Typhoid fever poses a significant public health risk, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where access to clean water and improved sanitation may be limited. In Pakistan, this risk is especially serious given the emergence of an extensively drug-resistant (XDR) Salmonella Typhi strain, a strain attributed to S. Typhi acquisition of the blaCTX-M-15 gene. The now-dominant XDR S. Typhi strain, non-XDR S. Typhi, and blaCTX-M genes are readily disseminated via drinking water and wastewater in Pakistan and may also be present in biofilms associated with these environmental sources. This study investigates the presence of S. Typhi and blaCTX-M genes within these environmental compartments. Drinking water (n=35) or wastewater samples (n=35) and samples of their associated biofilms were collected from Karachi and Hyderabad, Pakistan. Samples were tested by PCR for S. Typhi and blaCTX-M group 1 genes as a proxy for blaCTX-M-15. Heterotrophic plate counts (HPC) were conducted to assess microbial load. S. Typhi was detected by PCR in one bulk wastewater sample and one drinking water biofilm. BlaCTX-M group 1 genes were detected in all sample types and were detected more frequently in bulk wastewater (n=13/35) than in drinking water (n=2/35) and more frequently overall in biofilm samples (n=22/70) versus bulk water (n=15/70). Detection of blaCTX-M in biofilm was not significantly associated with detection in the associated bulk water sample. This study marks the first detection of S. Typhi in drinking water biofilms and the first report of blaCTX-M genes in environmental biofilms in Pakistan. Environmental biofilms, particularly in drinking water systems, may serve as reservoirs for human exposure to S. Typhi and drug resistance genes. This study underscores the importance of expanding surveillance strategies to include biofilm sampling, providing valuable insights into pathogen dissemination in water systems, and informing targeted public health interventions to prevent waterborne diseases.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: This paper by Abraham et al. evaluated the feasibility and effectiveness of wastewater and clinical surveillance for S. Typhi in Vellore, India. The team collected both grab and Moore swab samples for a year and tested three genes of S. Typhi and HF183. Simultaneously they collected clinical cases and performed cross-sectional serosurvey from the area where the WW samples were collected. The study was well designed, and the results are informative. I have several minor suggestions that may improve the quality of the manuscript.

Abstract:

Results:

  • 7.5% of grab and 15.3% “add paired” Moore swab …….

  • The last sentence is not clear and needs to be rewritten. Monsoon season, membrane filtration, and Moore swab are three different things and using “-“ for membrane filtration and Moore swab seems not appropriate.

Conclusions:

  • Replace “incidence” to “presence”

Keywords:

  • Change “seroincidence” to “seroprevalence”

Author Summary:

  • Change “seroincidence” to “seroprevalence”

Introduction:

  • Better to use wastewater surveillance consistently through the whole paper and do not switch to environmental surveillance that is little different from WW surveillance.

  • Last paragraph, …..ES as a “complement” to clinical surveillance

Methods:

  • Needs detailed information for grab and Moore swab sample processing procedures like what volumes of grab and Moore swab samples were filtered, how Moore swab samples were processed, what temperature was used for culturing S. Typhi, and how many hours, etc.

  • Need a paragraph for wastewater quality testing methods: pH, dissolved oxygen, total dissolved solids, and turbidity.

  • Approximately one liter of grab samples was filtered? It much be a range of sample volumes since the filter is easy to be clogged.

  • DNA extraction: is it a typo that 50-mL DNA was eluted?

  • qPCR: suggest to have primers/probes sequencing information or what reference was used for the three gene detection; what positive control and negative controls were used; and how to define positive results?

  • How to define HlyE-IgG positive?

  • Weekly average rainfall: to replace “ “ with ‘  ‘

Results:

  • S Typhi in WW samples: 517 using Moore swab? Moore swab is a sampling method not a concentration method. You need to revise the sentence.

  • “The membrane filtration technique showed significantly elevated positivity in monsoon WW samples (aOR, 2.99; 95% CI, 1.03– 8.47). When you run the analysis for aOR estimate, what reference did you use for membrane filtration?

  • Figure 2: need a legend for detailed description of the figure.

  • Table 1: need to adjust the column and row and align them well and make the table nicer.

  • Hospital cases of Typhoid fever: need case definition and inclusion/exclusion criteria

  • Log-transformed HF183 in sewage (genome copies/μL): can you confirm the unit? Log10 GC/ul

  • Figure 4 legend: need detailed description

  • Table 2: need to adjust the rows and columns and make it nice

Discussion:

  • The present study revealed a notable increase in WW positivity trends before the wetter months: can you use the raining mons instead of wetter months?

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
