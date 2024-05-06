Review 2: "Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or Artesunate-amodiaquine Combined with Single Low-dose Primaquine to Reduce Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria Transmission in Ouelessebougou, Mali: A Five-arm, Phase 2, Single-blind, Randomised Clinical Trial"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: Almahamoudou Mahamar et al. report on “Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or artesunate-amodiaquine combined with single low-dose primaquine to reduce Plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission in Ouélessébougou, Mali: a five-arm, phase 2, single-blind, randomised clinical trial”.

The methodology is pertinent and the results from this phase 2 clinical trial are indeed well presented. The findings underscore the significance of combining low-dose primaquine (PQ) with ACT or TACT in reducing the spread of P. falciparum. Above all, the addition of a single PQ low-dose is an effective addition for blocking P. falciparum transmission.

I also believe that combining artesunate + amodiaquine (ASAQ) or artemether-lumefantrine (AL) with a low dose of PQ in a single dose will be pivotal for malaria control. ASAQ and AL are the most used ACTs for treating malaria in Africa where PQ low-dose is often recommended but still underutilized. Thus, Mahamar et al.'s paper deserves to be published. This is among the key papers to guide the decision-makers in improving malaria treatment policy and therapeutic efficacy survey (testing ACT + PQ).



However, the authors should correct the mistyping. For example: