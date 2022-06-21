Review 1: ""SARS-CoV-2 requires acidic pH to infect cells"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

In this manuscript, the authors describe the results obtained using a chimeric VSV in which SARS-CoV-2 S glycoprotein replaced the endogenous glycoprotein G, and the VSV phosphoprotein (P) was modified to include N-terminal eGFP. This chimeric virus depends on SARS-CoV-2 S glycoprotein for cell entry. In addition, labeling of the S protein with a fluorescent 95 dye, allowed visualization of the steps of cell entry.

Real-time 3D single virion tracking revealed that fusion and genome penetration requires virion exposure to a mild acidic milieu of pH 6.2-6.8. This process mainly occurs from endosomes, irrespective of the cell type tested and irrespective of the dependence of the virus on TMPRSS2 or cathepsin-mediated processing of S glycoprotein. The rationale behind this manuscript and the topic chosen are of evident interest; the experiments are informative and well performed and the manuscript is well written.

Main Comments

I am not an expert in the kind of microscopy used but the results seem timely and consistent, supporting the conclusions regarding the acidic-dependent entry of the VSV-SARS-CoV-2 chimeric viruses. Extension of these observations to the “authentic” SARS-CoV-2 virus entry is, for this reviewer, more speculative as this entry might be influenced by the different virus context (VSV membrane proteins in the chimeric virus). In this line, additional experiments using other inhibitors of endosomal acidification (i.e. NH4Cl, concanamycin A) may provide further support to this conclusion. In any case, a more detailed discussion of previous reports on the acidity dependence for SARS-CoV-2 cell entry/infection is required.

Other comments

The potential effect in the interpretation of the results, relative to in vivo physiological conditions, of the overexpression of TMPRSS2 in the studied cells, should be discussed. The origin and characteristics of the SVG-A cells used should be indicated.