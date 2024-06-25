Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Jul 25, 2024

Reviews of "Pasteurisation Temperatures Effectively Inactivate Influenza A Viruses in Milk"

Reviewers: M Stasiewicz (University of Illinois) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • F Diez-Gonzalez (University of Georgia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Matthew Stasiewicz and Francisco Diez-Gonzalez
Published onJul 25, 2024
This Pub is a Review of
Pasteurisation temperatures effectively inactivate influenza A viruses in milk
by Jenna Schafers, Caroline J. Warren, Jiayun Yang, Junsen Zhang, Sarah J. Cole, Jayne Cooper, Karolina Drewek, B Reddy Kolli, Natalie McGinn, Mehnaz Qureshi, Scott M. Reid, Thomas P. Peacock, Ian Brown, Joe James, Ashley C. Banyard, Munir Iqbal, Paul Digard, and Ed Hutchinson
  • Published on May 31, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract In late 2023 an H5N1 lineage of high pathogenicity avian influenza virus (HPAIV) began circulating in American dairy cattle1. Concerningly, high titres of virus were detected in cows’ milk, raising the concern that milk could be a route of human infection. Cows’ milk is typically pasteurised to render it safe for human consumption, but the effectiveness of pasteurisation on influenza viruses in milk was uncertain. To assess this, we evaluated heat inactivation in milk for a panel of different influenza viruses. This included human and avian influenza A viruses (IAVs), an influenza D virus that naturally infects cattle, and recombinant IAVs carrying contemporary avian or bovine H5N1 glycoproteins. At pasteurisation temperatures, viral infectivity was rapidly lost and became undetectable before the times recommended for pasteurisation. We then showed that an H5N1 HPAIV in milk was effectively inactivated by a comparable treatment, even though its genetic material remained detectable. We conclude that industry standard pasteurisation conditions should effectively inactivate H5N1 HPAIV in cows’ milk, but that unpasteurised milk could carry infectious influenza viruses.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint explored the effectiveness of different milk pasteurization procedures in inactivating avian influenza virus (AIV) and found that all commercially used procedures were effective in inactivating AIV. Reviewers found this preprint reliable and that the conclusions were supported by the data. 

Reviewer 1 (Matthew S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Francisco D…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Pasteurisation Temperatures Effectively Inactivate Influenza A Viruses in Milk"
by Matthew Stasiewicz
  • Published on Jul 25, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers found this preprint reliable and that the conclusions were supported by the data. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Pasteurisation Temperatures Effectively Inactivate Influenza A Viruses in Milk"
by Francisco Diez-Gonzalez
  • Published on Jul 25, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers found this preprint reliable and that the conclusions were supported by the data. 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
