Reviews of "Pasteurisation Temperatures Effectively Inactivate Influenza A Viruses in Milk"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint explored the effectiveness of different milk pasteurization procedures in inactivating avian influenza virus (AIV) and found that all commercially used procedures were effective in inactivating AIV. Reviewers found this preprint reliable and that the conclusions were supported by the data.

Reviewer 1 (Matthew S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Francisco D…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.