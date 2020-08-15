Reviews of "Quantitative Assessment of Olfactory Dysfunction Accurately Detects Asymptomatic COVID-19 Carriers"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study offers a quantitative approach for identifying asymptomatic COVID-19 patients paired with a diagnostic device optimized for use in the current pandemic. The claims are reliable, but minor follow up studies will better define implementation constraints.

Reviewer 1 (Christopher von Bartheld, Rafal Butowt) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Danielle Reed) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 3 (Dolores Malaspina) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

