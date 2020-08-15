Reviews of "Quantitative Assessment of Olfactory Dysfunction Accurately Detects Asymptomatic COVID-19 Carriers"

Reviewers: Christopher von Bartheld, Rafal Butowt (University of Nevada Reno) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Danielle Reed (Monell Chemical Senses Center) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Dolores Malaspina (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️
To read the original manuscript, click the link above.
Summary of Reviews: This study offers a quantitative approach for identifying asymptomatic COVID-19 patients paired with a diagnostic device optimized for use in the current pandemic. The claims are reliable, but minor follow up studies will better define implementation constraints.
Reviewer 1 (Christopher von Bartheld, Rafal Butowt) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviewer 2 (Danielle Reed) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviewer 3 (Dolores Malaspina) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
To read the reviews, click the links below.
