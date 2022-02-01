Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 01, 2022

Reviews of "COVID-19 and its clinical severity are associated with alterations of plasma sphingolipids and enzyme activities of sphingomyelinase and ceramidase"

Reviewers: Johnny Stiban (Birzeit University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Ralf A. Claus, Daniel Thomas-Rüddel (Jena University Hospital) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Undurti Das (UND Life Sciences)📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Johnny Stiban, Ralf Alexander Claus, Daniel Thomas-Rüddel, and Undurti Das
Published on Mar 01, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
COVID-19 and its clinical severity are associated with alterations of plasma sphingolipids and enzyme activities of sphingomyelinase and ceramidase
by Christiane Mühle, Andreas Kremer, Marcel Vetter, Jonas Schmid, Susanne Achenbach, Fabian Schumacher, Bernd Lenz, Céline Cougoule, Nicolas Hoertel, Alexander Carpinteiro, Erich Gulbins, Burkhard Kleuser, and Johannes Kornhuber
Description

AbstractIn the current pandemic caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19), a better understanding of the underlying mechanisms is essential to reduce morbidity and mortality and treat post-COVID-19 disease. Here, we analyzed alterations of sphingolipids and their metabolizing enzymes in 125 men and 74 women tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and hospitalized with mild, moderate or severe symptoms or after convalescence.The activities of acid and neutral sphingomyelinases (ASM, NSM), which hydrolyze sphingomyelin to ceramide, were significantly increased in COVID-19 patients, while the activity of neutral ceramidase (NC), which hydrolyzes ceramide to sphingosine, was reduced. These alterations could each contribute to elevated ceramide levels in patients. Accordingly, liquid chromatography tandem-mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) yielded increased levels of ceramides 16:0 and 18:0 with highest levels in severely affected patients and similar effects for dihydroceramides 16:0 and 18:0, whereas levels of (dihydro-)ceramides 24:0 were reduced. Furthermore, sphingomyelin 20:0; 22:0 and 24:0 as substrates of ASM and NSM as well as their dihydrosphingomyelin counterparts were reduced in patients as well as sphingosine-1-phosphate further downstream of NC activity. Effects of NSM, NC, ceramides and sphingomyelins remained significant after Bonferroni correction. SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in convalescent patients were associated with age but none of the sphingolipid parameters. Based on our data, COVID-19 is associated with a dysregulation of sphingolipid homeostasis in a severity-dependent manner, particularly focused around a reduction of sphingomyelins and an accumulation of ceramides by increased enzyme activities leading to ceramide elevation (ASM, NSM) combined with a decreased activity of enzymes (NC) reducing ceramide levels. The potential of a combined sphingolipid/enzyme pattern as a diagnostic and prognostic marker and therapeutic target deserves further exploration.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint examines the modulated sphingolipid metabolic pathway in COVID-19 patients and finds case severity correlates with increased metabolic flux toward systemic ceramide production. Reviewers found the study potentially informative, but needs more mechanistic studies.

Reviewer 1 (Johnny Stiban) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ralf A. Claus and Daniel Thomas-Rüddel) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Undurti Das) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "COVID-19 and its clinical severity are associated with alterations of plasma sphingolipids and enzyme activities of sphingomyelinase and ceramidase"
by Johnny Stiban
  Published on Mar 01, 2022
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "COVID-19 and its clinical severity are associated with alterations of plasma sphingolipids and enzyme activities of sphingomyelinase and ceramidase"
by Ralf Alexander Claus and Daniel Thomas-Rüddel
  Published on Mar 01, 2022
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "COVID-19 and its clinical severity are associated with alterations of plasma sphingolipids and enzyme activities of sphingomyelinase and ceramidase"
by Undurti Das
  Published on Mar 01, 2022
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
