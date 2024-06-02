Review 1: "Caveolin-1 Mediates Neuroinflammation and Cognitive Impairment in SARS-CoV-2 Infection"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The study investigates the role of Caveolin-1 (Cav 1) in mediation of neuroinflammation and cognitive impairment (brain fog) in SARS-CoV-2 infection. Caveolin is an integral membrane protein which plays a role in the regulation of brain blood barrier (BBB) permeability. The role of this protein in T-cell central nervous system infiltration and respiratory viral infections is unknown. The authors investigate its role in BBB in neuroinflammation in a COVID-19 mouse model. Using genetically deficient mice in Cav-1 to test its role in T-cell infiltration and cognitive impairment. Importantly they found that SARS-CoV-2 infection induced vascular cells adhesion molecule-1 (VECAM-1) expression and T-cell infiltration in the hippocampus are diminished significantly in Cav-1 deficient mice. In addition, Cav-1 mice were protected from the learning and memory deficits caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. Their results identify an actionable target at the level of BBB which can lead to improved outcome in patients with long COVID and memory deficits.

In fact, the results show very strong differences between WT and Cav-1 mice and the immunohistochemical staining’s document very well the differences. The neurobehavioral tests were conducted in a limited manner due to the limitations of the use of a biosafety cabinet in the BSL 3 suite. In addition, another caveat mentioned by the authors is that is unknow at this point if Cav-1 protection from neuroinflammation might be due to the pulmonary of cerebrovascular effects.