Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 30, 2022

Reviews of "Omicron-induced interferon signalling prevents influenza A virus infection"

Reviewers: Dennis Metzger (Albany Medical College), Tarani Kanta Barman (University of Texas Medical Branch) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Lok-Yin Roy Wong (University of Iowa) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Dennis Metzger, Tarani Kanta Barman, and Lok-Yin Roy Wong
Published on Oct 30, 2022
Reviews of "Omicron-induced interferon signalling prevents influenza A virus infection"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Omicron-induced interferon signalling prevents influenza A virus infection
by Denisa Bojkova, Marco Bechtel, Tamara Rothenburger, Joshua D. Kandler, Lauren Hayes, Ruth Olmer, Martin Ulrich, Danny Jonigk, Sandra Ciesek, Mark N. Wass, Martin Michaelis, and Jindrich Cinatl
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractRecent findings in permanent cell lines suggested that SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 induces a stronger interferon response than Delta. Here, we show that BA.1 and BA.5 but not Delta induce an antiviral state in air-liquid interface (ALI) cultures of primary human bronchial epithelial (HBE) cells and primary human monocytes. Both Omicron subvariants caused the production of biologically active type I (α/β) and III (λ) interferons and protected cells from super-infection with influenza A viruses. Notably, abortive Omicron infection of monocytes was sufficient to protect monocytes from influenza A virus infection. Interestingly, while influenza-like illnesses surged during the Delta wave in England, their spread rapidly declined upon the emergence of Omicron. Mechanistically, Omicron-induced interferon signalling was mediated via double-stranded RNA recognition by MDA5, as MDA5 knock-out prevented it. The JAK/ STAT inhibitor baricitinib inhibited the Omicron-mediated antiviral response, suggesting it is caused by MDA5-mediated interferon production, which activates interferon receptors that then trigger JAK/ STAT signalling. In conclusion, our study 1) demonstrates that only Omicron but not Delta induces a substantial interferon response in physiologically relevant models, 2) shows that Omicron infection protects cells from influenza A virus super-infection, and 3) indicates that BA.1 and BA.5 induce comparable antiviral states.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The authors demonstrate differential interferon-signaling in SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants, which is correlated with the ability of Omicron infection, but not Delta infection, to protect in vitro cell cultures from subsequent influenza A virus co-infection.

Reviewer 1 (Dennis Metzger & Tarani Kanta Barman) |📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Lok-Yin Roy Wong) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Omicron-induced interferon signalling prevents influenza A virus infection"
Review 1: "Omicron-induced interferon signalling prevents influenza A virus infection"
by Dennis Metzger and Tarani Kanta Barman
  Published on Oct 30, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The authors demonstrate differential interferon-signaling in SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants, which is correlated with the ability of Omicron infection, but not Delta infection, to protect in vitro cell cultures from subsequent influenza A virus co-infection.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Omicron-induced interferon signalling prevents influenza A virus infection"
Review 2: "Omicron-induced interferon signalling prevents influenza A virus infection"
by Lok-Yin Roy Wong
  Published on Oct 30, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The authors demonstrate differential interferon-signaling in SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants, which is correlated with the ability of Omicron infection, but not Delta infection, to protect in vitro cell cultures from subsequent influenza A virus co-infection.

