Reviews of "Omicron-induced interferon signalling prevents influenza A virus infection"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The authors demonstrate differential interferon-signaling in SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants, which is correlated with the ability of Omicron infection, but not Delta infection, to protect in vitro cell cultures from subsequent influenza A virus co-infection.

Reviewer 1 (Dennis Metzger & Tarani Kanta Barman) |📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Lok-Yin Roy Wong) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.