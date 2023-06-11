Review 1: "The Relationship Between Mental Health, Sleep Quality, and the Immunogenicity of COVID-19 Vaccinations"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

The present study aims to explore the association between mental health, sleep quality, and immunogenicity of COVID-19 vaccinations. While the study addresses potentially intriguing topics, there are several significant concerns that need to be addressed:

1. The author uses the terms "psychiatric disorder" and "mental health" without defining them clearly. It is unclear whether the subjects meet the diagnostic criteria for a psychiatric disorder. If so, the specific diagnosis (e.g., anxiety, depression) and the criteria used to define it (e.g., illness course) should be clearly stated.

2. Sleep quality is a crucial factor in this study. However, it is unclear how self-reported sleep quality represents objective sleep parameters such as sleep efficiency.

3. The study should account for key covariates such as baseline diseases, the severity of the infection, physical activity, and so on, as they may confound the relationship between mental health, sleep quality, and immunogenicity of COVID-19 vaccinations.

4. The authors' conclusion that "COVID-19 vaccinations are not a precipitating factor for insomnia" is not adequately supported. It is unclear how insomnia was measured, and the study design may not have been suitable for establishing a causal relationship.

5. The possibility of acute reinfection is a crucial factor that the authors should consider. Addressing these concerns will significantly strengthen the study and provide more meaningful insights into the relationship between mental health, sleep quality, and the immunogenicity of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Journal of Sleep Research and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.