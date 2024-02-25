Review 1: "Semi-synthetic Glycoconjugate Vaccine Candidate Against Cryptococcus Neoformans"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: Cryptococcus neoformans is an opportunistic pathogen encased with thick capsular polysaccharide glucuronoxylomannan (GXM), paralleling some bacterial pathogens such as Pneumococcus for which effective vaccine/s is available. GXM of Crypto is highly diverse but has discrete repeats that can be targeted to elicit neutralizing antibodies. The authors (Crawford et al.) of this manuscript titled “Semi-synthetic glycoconjugate vaccine candidate against Cryptococcus neoformans evaluated the immunogenicity and efficacy of conjugate vaccine/s using semi-synthetic glycans and protein carriers CRM197 and Anthrax PA63. The authors hypothesize that semi-synthetic glycans help in the rational design of vaccines for better efficacy. Further, capsular polysaccharides may elicit higher antibody levels but are T-cell help-independent with poor affinity and longevity. The authors' basis for choosing semi-synthetic decasaccharide 15 glycan is that it mimics the M2 motif necessary for the conformation of GXM polysaccharide, and the pentasaccharide is too small to assume the conformation. Overall, the manuscript presents the data with appropriate interpretations suitable for this type of journal. Some of the comments are below: