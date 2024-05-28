Review 1: "Primary Exposure to Zika Virus Increases Risk of Symptomatic Dengue Virus Infection with Serotypes 2, 3, and 4 but not Serotype 1"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: Zambrana J V et al. claimed that primary ZIKV infection enhances risk of subsequent dengue disease in a serotype-dependent manner. In addition, they showed that the order of sequential DENV and ZIKV infections (DENV-ZIKV vs. ZIKV-DENV) modulate disease outcome differently. Finally, most infection histories generated protective and enhancing antibodies that influence the infection outcome depending on the antibody titer (Low vs. high), except for primary ZIKV infection.

The authors tracked Dengue and Zika virus (DENV and ZIKV) infection histories of a large Nicaraguan pediatric cohort to determine how prior DENV and ZIKV infection can influence the risk of disease outcome (Asymptomatic and/or symptomatic infection and severe) following subsequent infections by each of the four DENV serotypes. The authors claimed that primary ZIKV infection enhances risk of subsequent dengue disease in a serotype-dependent manner. In addition, they showed that the order of sequential DENV and ZIKV infections (DENV-ZIKV vs. ZIKV-DENV) modulate disease outcome differently. Finally, most infection histories generated protective and enhancing antibodies that influence the infection outcome depending on the antibody titer (Low vs. high).

The data used in this study come from a well-known cohort of thousands of children tracked since 2004 in Nicaragua. The study presents evidences showing the complexity of the immune responses to DENV and ZIKV infections and their clinical outcomes. The study is outstanding for human research (more than 10 groups of infection histories), especially considering the challenges in tracking infection histories in humans. The authors tackled an important subject in the field, emphasizing the importance of understanding cross-reactive immune responses among flaviviruses, particularly antibodies, for ensuring vaccine safety and efficacy. All points claimed by the authors are well-justified and presented in the results. The methodologies used are well-established approaches, (i.e iELISA to determine the antibody titers), strengthening the results. The discussion provided by the authors is clear and highlights the strength and limitations of the study.

Overall, this study has strong evidences to support the main claims from a pediatric cohort (<18 years old) and should be considered conclusive in that context.