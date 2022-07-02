Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 02, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Antibody Response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine in Lung Cancer Patients: Reactivity to Vaccine Antigen and Variants of Concern"

Reviewer: C Mangat (Mayo Clinic) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Chetna Mangat
Published onAug 02, 2022
Antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine in lung cancer patients: Reactivity to vaccine antigen and variants of concern
by Rajesh M Valanparambil, Jennifer Carlisle, Susanne L. Linderman, Akil Akthar, Ralph Linwood Millett, Lilin Lai, Andres Chang, Ashley A. McCook, Jeffrey Switchenko, Tahseen H. Nasti, Manpreet Saini, Andreas Wieland, Kelly E. Manning, Madison Ellis, Kathryn M. Moore, Stephanie L. Foster, Katharine Floyd, Meredith E. Davis-Gardner, Venkata-Viswanadh Edara, Mit Patel, Conor Steur, Ajay K. Nooka, Felicia Green, Margaret A. Johns, Fiona O’Brein, Uma Shanmugasundaram, Veronika I Zarnitsyna, Hasan Ahmed, Lindsay E. Nyhoff, Grace Mantus, Michael Garett, Srilatha Edupuganti, Madhusmita Behra, Rustom Antia, Jens Wrammert, Mehul S. Suthar, Madhav V. Dhodapkar, Suresh Ramalingam, and Rafi Ahmed
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractPurposeWe investigated SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine-induced binding and live-virus neutralizing antibody response in NSCLC patients to the SARS-CoV-2 wild type strain and the emerging Delta and Omicron variants.Methods82 NSCLC patients and 53 healthy adult volunteers who received SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines were included in the study. Blood was collected longitudinally, and SARS-CoV-2-specific binding and live-virus neutralization response to 614D (WT), B.1.617.2 (Delta), B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variants were evaluated by Meso Scale Discovery (MSD) assay and Focus Reduction Neutralization Assay (FRNT) respectively. We determined the longevity and persistence of vaccine-induced antibody response in NSCLC patients. The effect of vaccine-type, age, gender, race and cancer therapy on the antibody response was evaluated.ResultsBinding antibody titer to the mRNA vaccines were lower in the NSCLC patients compared to the healthy volunteers (P=<0.0001). More importantly, NSCLC patients had reduced live-virus neutralizing activity compared to the healthy vaccinees (P=<0.0001). Spike and RBD-specific binding IgG titers peaked after a week following the second vaccine dose and declined after six months (P=<0.001). While patients >70 years had lower IgG titers (P=<0.01), patients receiving either PD-1 monotherapy, chemotherapy or a combination of both did not have a significant impact on the antibody response. Binding antibody titers to the Delta and Beta variants were lower compared to the WT strain (P=<0.0001). Importantly, we observed significantly lower FRNT50 titers to Delta (6-fold), and Omicron (79-fold) variants (P=<0.0001) in NSCLC patients.ConclusionsBinding and live-virus neutralizing antibody titers to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines in NSCLC patients were lower than the healthy vaccinees, with significantly lower live-virus neutralization of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and more importantly, the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant compared to the wild-type strain. These data highlight the concern for cancer patients given the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.

Reviewer 1 (Chetna M…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Antibody Response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine in Lung Cancer Patients: Reactivity to Vaccine Antigen and Variants of Concern"
by Chetna Mangat
  • Published on Aug 02, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
