Review 1: "Prophylactic treatment of Glycyrrhiza glabra mitigates COVID-19 pathology through inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the hamster model and NETosis"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

In this manuscript named “Prophylactic treatment of Glycyrrhiza glabra mitigates COVID-19 pathology through inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the hamster model and NETosis”, Zaigham Abbas Rizvi et al. study the effects of herbal extracts from the plant Glycyrrhiza glabra (GG; licorice) on SARS-CoV-2 infection in the Syrian hamster model of COVID-19, and show reduced lung pathology in GG-pretreated animals. Corroborating these findings, GG treatment also influences T cell differentiation, cytokine expression in vitro, and generation of NETs and ROS in ex vivo neutrophils. Although the immune-modulatory properties of GG extract ingredients are well-documented, the effects of GG extract on SARS-CoV-2 pathology had not been studied in vivo. The data presented support the authors' claims, yet some questions remain: In this manuscript, GG extract is only studied prophylactically in the hamster model. Additionally, animals were sacrificed after 4 days. A therapeutic setting combined with a longer follow-up period would be a more clinically relevant study design, resembling the clinical course of COVID-19 patients. This would be an interesting addition to the current study. Herbal extracts contain a multitude of pharmaceutically active compounds, which may or may not contribute to the effects demonstrated in the manuscript. Pinpointing which (combination of) GG extract ingredients are responsible for the observed effect may be essential for its further development, and requires additional investigation. The Results section refers to Figure 3C, mentioning that the expression of IFNγ was significantly reduced in the GG group. However, Figure 3C shows a clear upregulation of IFNγ in the GG group compared to the infected and untreated groups. Currently, the figure legends do not correspond to the provided figures (starting from Figure 5), or refer to supplementary figures instead. Some figure legends are missing, or refer to the wrong panels. This makes the manuscript tiresome to read and review.