Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 19, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Medical Costs of Keeping the US Economy Open During COVID-19"

Reviewers: Christine Eibner, Raffaele Vardavas (RAND) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Mehdi Shiva (Blavatnik School of Government) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️

by Christine Eibner, Raffaele Vardavas, and Mehdi Shiva
Published onAug 19, 2020
Reviews of "Medical Costs of Keeping the US Economy Open During COVID-19"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Medical Costs of Keeping the US Economy Open During COVID-19
by Jiangzhuo Chen, Anil Vullikanti, Stefan Hoops, Henning Mortveit, Bryan Lewis, Srinivasan Venkatramanan, Wen You, Stephen Eubank, Madhav Marathe, Chris Barrett, and Achla Marathe
  • Published on Jul 19, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

We use an individual based model and national level epidemic simulations to estimate the medical costs of keeping the US economy open during COVID-19 pandemic under different counterfactual scenarios. We model an unmitigated scenario and 12 mitigation scenarios which differ in compliance behavior to social distancing strategies and to the duration of the stay-home order. Under each scenario we estimate the number of people who are likely to get infected and require medical attention, hospitalization, and ventilators. Given the per capita medical cost for each of these health states, we compute the total medical costs for each scenario and show the tradeoffs between deaths, costs, infections, compliance and the duration of stay-home order. We also consider the hospital bed capacity of each Hospital Referral Region (HRR) in the US to estimate the deficit in beds each HRR will likely encounter given the demand for hospital beds. We consider a case where HRRs share hospital beds among the neighboring HRRs during a surge in demand beyond the available beds and the impact it has in controlling additional deaths.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: A major benefit of this analysis is that it presents a credible,flexible model for estimating the costs of COVID-19, although models will require updating with valid evidence. Sufficient compliance with lockdown guidelines could substantially reduce the medical costs of COVID-19.

Reviewer 1 (Christine Eibner, Raffaele Vardavas) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Mehdi Shiva) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Medical Costs of Keeping the US Economy Open During COVID-19"
Review 1: "Medical Costs of Keeping the US Economy Open During COVID-19"
by Christine Eibner and Raffaele Vardavas
  • Published on Aug 20, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A major benefit of this analysis is that it presents a credible, flexible model for estimating the costs of COVID-19, although models will require updating with valid evidence. Sufficient compliance with lockdown guidelines could substantially reduce the medical costs of COVID-19

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Medical Costs of Keeping the US Economy Open During COVID-19"
Review 2: "Medical Costs of Keeping the US Economy Open During COVID-19"
by Mehdi Shiva
  • Published on Aug 20, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A major benefit of this analysis is that it presents a credible, flexible model for estimating the costs of COVID-19, although models will require updating with valid evidence. Sufficient compliance with lockdown guidelines could substantially reduce the medical costs of COVID-19

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with