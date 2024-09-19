Review 1: "Mapping and Sequencing of Cases from an Ongoing Outbreak of Clade Ib Monkeypox Virus in South Kivu, Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo between September 2023 to June 2024"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The authors collected data of 670 (suspected) mpox cases that were admitted to the Kamituga hospital during the period from September 2023 to June 2024, such as demography, geolocation and exposure history. Using sequencing data they identified potential transmission clusters and epidemiological characters. Their analyses show that the outbreak appears to be driven by sexual activity with professional sex workers linked to bars which further confirmed the model of heterosexual transmission for clade Ib mpox.

The novel clade Ib presents a threat to the world as WHO recently declared a public health emergence of international concern. This study provided the timely data about the epidemiological characters of the novel sub-clade and brought helpful information for us to understand its mode of transmission. In contrast to clade IIb that circulated among GBMSM during 2022 outbreaks, this study showed that the current outbreak of clade Ib in South Kivu of DRC was driven by (hetero)sextual contacts with professional sex workers, which was supported by their data. This study should be valuable to the policy makers alike in particular and the public in general. I only have some minor concerns or suggestions.

The authors used sequencing data to identify clusters and suggested isolation among different clusters. It is helpful if the distribution of cluster size, duration (generations), and timing of the index case for each cluster can be summarized in a table. How does the size of cluster relate to the epidemiological features such as population density, number of professional sex workers?

The information about the sexual contact network should be provided for better understanding of the role of sexual contact. Was there any evidence for homo-sexual transmission? Among 670 cases, 104 are children under 15 years of age. How did they get infected?

Seven people died of mpox infection. Was there other information about the severity of mpox Ib infection such as the ICU rate, the length of hospital stay?