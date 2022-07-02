Review 1: "Anti-inflammatory Therapy with Nebulised Dornase Alfa in Patients with Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

This is a strong phase 2 proof of concept study which I recommend to be published. The manuscript is detailed in dealing with study design, ethics and statistical analysis. It is well written and will be appealing to the target audience. There is a clear overview of the theories which drive the choice of Dornase Alfa as a therapy to study. There is also detailed theoretical background given to help the understanding of the choice of outcome measures.

The small number of existing studies assessing the use of Dornase Alfa in COVID-19 are referenced and this study clearly adds to the knowledge base in both study design and endpoints. The results are documented in a clear and detailed way. The reasoning and data for the different comparisons are given, including those demonstrating significant findings as well as those where no significant difference was seen. The outcomes detailed in the study design and the results given show completeness with the outcomes reported. Where the study wasn’t powered for a particular observation, such as mortality, this is stated. This all adds to the general feeling of transparency that this manuscript gives.

The potential place of Dornase Alfa in COVID-10 pneumonia is articulated both as an add-on therapy to existing treatments, as a virally agnostic therapy, and with the potential to administer at home. The place of this study as a phase 2 study with larger studies needed is clearly acknowledged.

At the authors discretion, some suggestions to enhance the paper are:

Cystic fibrosis is only referred to three times. For ease of reading, I’d suggest not abbreviating given that cell free also abbreviates to CF.

There is some switching between using Dornase Alfa and Pulmozyme in the introduction and safety sections which may cause some confusion in readers who are less familiar with Dornase Alfa.

Some paragraphs, particularly in the trial oversight section, are long and less readable.

I would suggest adding detail about the delivery of Dornase Alfa. As a nebulised medication the delivered dose is dependent both on the priming dose, which is described here as 2.5mg twice daily, and the delivery. A controllable aspect of delivery is the device which could be described here in terms of the compressor or flow rate and the nebuliser. Consistent and appropriate delivery will have been important to the outcomes of this study and will be important for future studies.

Airway clearance/physiotherapy has been suggested as important in optimising outcomes of Dornase Alfa and in the treatment of pneumonia. It may be helpful to describe the available airway clearance for the different groups described in this study. There is a possibility that the treatment group may have experienced less viscous sputum due to DNase treatment and this could have triggered increased airway clearance intervention under usual care. An imbalance in the airway clearance available to each group could be a potential confounder to be acknowledged, detailed and discussed.

I note that dysphonia has been recorded in the adverse events table and that this was identified as not related to Dornase Alfa. This is surprising as dysphonia is a recognised undesirable effect of Dornase Alfa. Chest pain is also seen and documented as a potential Dornase Alfa adverse event so again it is surprising to see it listed as not related. It may be helpful to detail why these particular events were defined as not related.





