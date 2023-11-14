Review 2: "Protective Non-neutralizing mAbs Ab94 and Ab81 Retain High-affinity and Potent Fc-mediated Function Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants from Omicron to XBB1.5"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

The field of evaluating monoclonal antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike is now extensive, going back over 3 years. This manuscript adds incrementally to the literature but generally confuses rather than clarifies. If the true focus of the work was (as I thought originally) to prove that Fc effector functions, such as phagocyte opsonization, were quantitatively important in protection from infection, pathology and/or transmission, then it fails in this task. This is a pity, as the question is valid and important. I will restrict my further comments to this aspect, as I feel the observations relating to other topics neither address compelling questions nor provide convincing evidence.

Ideally, the work would have looked at both potently neutralizing (NT50<<100 nM) mAb to a range of well-characterized sites on spike (see below) and compared their properties to those of equivalent affinity but non-neutralizing antibodies to nearby epitopes. Plenty of examples are already described. Neutralizing epitopes would include the RBD Class 1 and 2 antibodies (that overlap with the mutable ACE2 binding site), Class 3 &4 (non-ACE-2 competing, on the RBD flanks), NTD and S2. Only if they could demonstrate the new reagents described here offered experimental advantages for the main hypothesis test over these ought they be included.

To test whether Fc effector functions specifically are implicated in the phenotypic readouts (especially in vivo protection), then the authors should use PCR-nonbinding mutant derivatives in parallel (Lala, STR, etc). Without this control, I would draw no conclusions.

The argument that non-neutralizing antibodies are important in protection *because* their epitopes do not show escape mutation in the field is somewhat irrational. If they worked by reducing viral replication through Fc effector functions in vivo, they would exert the same sort of selection pressure for escape mutations as neutralizing antibodies! The more subtle point could be that such antibodies could provide valuable protection from serious disease (perhaps by facilitating clearance before descent to the alveoli) but without inhibiting replication in the upper airways and therefor onward transmission) is, however, reasonable, and should be made more clearly.

On a minor point, I did not understand the nature of the challenge virus in the in vivo experiment. They call it "Wuhan strain from Swedish isolate". If they mean a specific isolate from Sweden during the first wave, it is likely a B.1 (D614G) rather than Wuhan-1 (B). The formal lineage information ought to be provided, as it is very relevant to this sort of work.