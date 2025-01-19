Reviews of "Informing School Strategies for Future Pandemics: The Epidemiological Evaluation of COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Strategies in a Large Public School District in the U.S"

Description
Background: The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second-largest public school district in the U.S., implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 mitigat
Reviewers: M Jehn (Arizona State University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • J Head (University of Michigan) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Summary of Reviews: This preprint examines COVID-19 test data from the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) to evaluate the impact of weekly testing and a phased vaccination program on COVID-19 transmission in schools. The first reviewer agrees that the findings align with existing literature on mitigation strategies but raises key questions about the study’s ability to isolate the effects of weekly testing and vaccination from other concurrent interventions, such as masking, social distancing, and improved ventilation. The second reviewer highlights the study’s significant contributions, particularly its use of a large, high-risk student population and a quasi-experimental difference-in-difference (DiD) approach to assess the impact of vaccination. However, the reviewer raises concerns about the study’s ability to make strong causal claims regarding the testing program, given the concurrent implementation of multiple mitigation strategies.
Reviewer 1 (Megan J…) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviewer 2 (Jennifer H…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
Both reviewers acknowledge the study's contributions but question its ability to isolate the effects of weekly testing and vaccination from other simultaneous mitigation strategies.
