Reviews of "The Effect of Conditional Cash Transfers on Tuberculosis Incidence and Mortality is Determined by Ethnoracial and Socioeconomic Factors: A Cohort Study of 54 Million Individuals in Brazil"

Summary of Reviews: The study examining Brazil’s Bolsa Familia conditional cash transfer program found significant reductions in tuberculosis (TB) incidence and mortality, particularly among the poorest and indigenous populations. Both reviewers highlight the study's valuable insights into the health benefits of conditional cash transfer programs. However, one reviewer notes that more methodological details and robustness checks are needed. Additionally, another reviewer suggests exploring the potential spillover effects of TB reduction and the accuracy of TB case reporting in future research.

Reviewer 1 (William D…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Petra T…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

