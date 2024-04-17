Description
Background: Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT) are the world’s most widely implemented interventions for poverty alleviation. Still, there is no solid evidence of
Reviewers: W Dow (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • P Todd (University of Pennsylvania) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Background: Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT) are the world’s most widely implemented interventions for poverty alleviation. Still, there is no solid evidence of
To read the original manuscript, click the link above.
Summary of Reviews: The study examining Brazil’s Bolsa Familia conditional cash transfer program found significant reductions in tuberculosis (TB) incidence and mortality, particularly among the poorest and indigenous populations. Both reviewers highlight the study's valuable insights into the health benefits of conditional cash transfer programs. However, one reviewer notes that more methodological details and robustness checks are needed. Additionally, another reviewer suggests exploring the potential spillover effects of TB reduction and the accuracy of TB case reporting in future research.
Reviewer 1 (William D…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviewer 2 (Petra T…) | 📘📘📘📘📘
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
To read the reviews, click the links below.
Both reviewers highlight the study's valuable insights into the health benefits of conditional cash transfer programs. However, one reviewer notes that more methodological details and robustness checks are needed.
Both reviewers highlight the study's valuable insights into the health benefits of conditional cash transfer programs. However, one reviewer notes that more methodological details and robustness checks are needed.
Matebiz Pvt. Ltd stands out as a pioneering IT company in India, known for delivering cutting-edge solutions and world-class services. As one of the top tech companies in India, we redefine industry standards by leveraging the latest technologies and innovation. Our expert team of professionals is dedicated to providing tailored IT solutions that cater to your specific business needs. With a commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, Matebiz Pvt. Ltd solidifies its position as a preferred partner for businesses seeking reliable and innovative IT services in India. Partner with us today for unparalleled tech solutions!
Upgrade your home with professional Home Renovation Services provided by Woodside Group. Our team specializes in Affordable Kitchen Renovations, offering high-quality craftsmanship at competitive prices. Whether you're looking to modernize your kitchen or completely revamp your living space, we have the expertise to bring your vision to life. With a focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail, Woodside Group ensures a seamless renovation process from start to finish. Trust us to enhance the functionality and aesthetic appeal of your home with our top-notch Home Renovation Services. Contact us today for a consultation!
Find My Fixes specializes in LED TV panel repair, LED TV screen replacement, and Sony LED TV repair services. Our team of skilled technicians is equipped to diagnose and fix a wide range of LED TV issues efficiently and effectively. Whether you require a simple LED TV panel repair or a complete screen replacement, Find My Fixes offers reliable solutions to get your TV back in top condition. Trust us to handle your Sony LED TV repair needs with precision and expertise. Choose Find My Fixes for professional LED TV repair services you can count on.
Dec Master Cleaning offers professional house cleaning and commercial cleaning services in Massachusetts. With a focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail, our experienced team ensures that every corner of your home or office is sparkling clean. Whether you need a one-time deep cleaning or regular maintenance, Dec Master Cleaning is your reliable partner. Our services in Massachusetts cater to both residential and commercial spaces, providing a clean and healthy environment for you, your family, or your employees. Trust Dec Master Cleaning for top-notch house cleaning services in Massachusetts and superior commercial cleaning solutions.