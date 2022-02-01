Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 31, 2022

Reviews of: "Zinc pyrithione is a potent inhibitor of PLPro and cathepsin L enzymes with ex vivo inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication"

Reviewers: Momoh Yakubu (Texas Southern University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Tommaso Filippini (University of Modena and Reggia Emilia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Momoh Yakubu and Tommaso Filippini
Published onMar 31, 2022
Zinc pyrithione is a potent inhibitor of PL<sup>Pro</sup> and cathepsin L enzymes with <i>ex vivo</i> inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication
by Jerneja Kladnik, Ana Dolinar, Jakob Kljun, David Perea, Judith Grau-Expósito, Meritxell Genescà, Marko Novinec, Maria J. Buzon, and Iztok Turel
Description

AbstractAs SARS-CoV-2 triggered a global health crisis, there is an urgent need to provide patients with safe, effective, accessible, and preferably oral therapeutics for COVID-19 that complement mRNA vaccines. Zinc compounds are widely known for their antiviral properties. Therefore, we have prepared a library of zinc complexes with pyrithione (1-hydroxy-2(1H)-pyridinethione) and its analogues, all of which showed promising in vitro inhibition of cathepsin L, an enzyme involved in SARS-CoV-2 entry, and PLPro, an enzyme involved in SARS-CoV-2 replication both in (sub)micromolar range. Zinc pyrithione 1a is a well-established, commercially available antimicrobial agent and was therefore selected for further evaluation of its SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication inhibition in an ex vivo system derived from primary human lung tissue. Our results suggest that zinc pyrithione complex 1a provides a multitarget approach to combat SARS-CoV-2 and should be considered for repurposing as a potential therapeutic against the insidious COVID-19 disease.Featured imageIn our study, we show that zinc pyrithione holds immense potential for the development of a possible out-patient treatment for SARS-CoV-2 due to its inhibition of viral entry and replication.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint reports on the activity of commercially available Zinc pyrithione 1a drug for SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication inhibition using an ex vivo system.

Reviewer 1 (Momoh Yakabu) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Tommaso Filippini) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Zinc pyrithione is a potent inhibitor of PLPro and cathepsin L enzymes with ex vivo inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication"
by Momoh Yakubu
  • Published on Mar 31, 2022
Description

Review 2: "Zinc pyrithione is a potent inhibitor of PLPro and cathepsin L enzymes with ex vivo inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication"
by Tommaso Filippini
  • Published on Mar 31, 2022
Description

Many studies and also many different results.

2 player games

