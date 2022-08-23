Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 23, 2022

Reviews of "The emergence of new lineages of the Monkeypox virus could affect the 2022 outbreak"

Reviewers: Bruno Hernaez (Autonomous University of Madrid) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Fenyong Liu (UC Berkeley) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Art Poon (Western University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Bruno Hernaez, Fenyong Liu, and Art Poon
Published onSep 23, 2022
This Pub is a Review of
The emergence of new lineages of the Monkeypox virus could affect the 2022 outbreak
by Mayla Abrahim, Alexandro Guterres, Patrícia Cristina da Costa Neves, and Ana Paula Dinis Ano Bom
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractHuman monkeypox is a contagious zoonotic viral disease caused by Monkeypox virus and is causing a current outbreak in various regions of the world, being already considered an epidemic and a global public health problem. From the sequenced monkeypox genomes of clades B.1, A.1.1 and A.2 available, we performed analyzes of 9 proteins considered important in the pathogenesis of the disease (A9L, A36R, A50L, B9R, B16L, C3L, C7L, C12L (SPI-1) and H5R) and 4 important proteins for the host’s immune response (A27L, A33R, B5R and L1R). We identified four synonymous mutations and six amino acid changes, of which four are in conserved domains, such changes can alter the function of proteins. Furthermore, we did not find the C3L protein in monkeypox genomes from the 2022 outbreak, an important protein for disease pathogenicity. Our analyses suggest that lineage/clade A.2 may be suffering the different effects of various selective pressures than lineage/clade B.1. In conclusion, the mutations identified in the present study have not yet been associated with genetic alterations, significant changes in the transmission route, mean age, signs/symptoms at the clinical presentation, and their evolution could be detected. Therefore, further research in the field is needed since our findings need to be confirmed by new studies.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study characterizes changes in the MPXV genome of the current outbreak, focusing on selected immune-invasion-related genes. Reviewers find the presented method and analyses ambiguous, but highlight its importance in encouraging the implementation of genomic MPXV surveillance.

Reviewer 1 (Bruno Hernaez) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Fenyong Liu) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Art Poon) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 3
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The emergence of new lineages of the Monkeypox virus could affect the 2022 outbreak"
Review 1: "The emergence of new lineages of the Monkeypox virus could affect the 2022 outbreak"
by Bruno Hernaez
  Published on Sep 23, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "The emergence of new lineages of the Monkeypox virus could affect the 2022 outbreak"
Review 2: "The emergence of new lineages of the Monkeypox virus could affect the 2022 outbreak"
by Fenyong Liu
  Published on Sep 23, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "The emergence of new lineages of the Monkeypox virus could affect the 2022 outbreak"
Review 3: "The emergence of new lineages of the Monkeypox virus could affect the 2022 outbreak"
by Art Poon
  Published on Sep 23, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with