Review 1: No Evidence that Analgesic Use After COVID-19 Vaccination Negatively Impacts Antibody Responses



RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Not informative. The flaws in the data and methods in this study are sufficiently serious that they do not substantially justify the claims made. It is not possible to say whether the results and conclusions would match that of the hypothetical ideal study. The study should not be considered as evidence by decision-makers.

The authors describe a study which analyzes the effect of NSAIDs on the antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination. This is important since NSAID use to ameliorate the unpleasant effects of COVID-19 vaccination is likely common, and therefore knowledge about NSAID effects on antbody response is very useful.

One possible problem with the study design is that it relies on self-reporting of NSAID use. Actual use of NSAID is likely higher, so the authors should make an effort to determine how accurate the captured NSAID use is. Does the measured rate of NSAID use comport with the use reported previously in literature? (The study also relies on self-reporting of vaccination, but it seems likely that this self-reporting is more accurate.)

Another issue is confounding by indication. Those who opt to use NSAIDs are likely disproportionately those with a greater immune response and therefore likely have a stronger antibody response.

Finally, the authors should show a Table 1 figure to describe the demographics of the treated and untreated groups in order to assess how these two groups differ, and assess other possible sources of confounding. The author might also consider propensity matching in order to better align the treated and untreated groups.







