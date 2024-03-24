Skip to main content
Published on Apr 24, 2024

Review 1: "A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals"

Reviewers generally support the study's methodology and findings but raise concerns about the neutralization data's precision and the presence of polyethylene glycol (PEG) in the vaccine formulation, which led to an adverse reaction in the phase 1 clinical trial.

by Xueling Wu
Published on Apr 24, 2024
A HIV-1 Gp41 Peptide-Liposome Vaccine Elicits Neutralizing Epitope-Targeted Antibody Responses in Healthy Individuals
by Nathan B. Erdmann, Wilton B. Williams, Stephen R. Walsh, Nicole Grunenberg, Paul T. Edlefsen, Paul A. Goepfert, Derek W. Cain, Kristen W. Cohen, Janine Maenza, Kenneth H. Mayer, Hong Van Tieu, Magdalena E. Sobieszczyk, Edith Swann, Huiyin Lu, Stephen C. De Rosa, Zachary Sagawa, M. Anthony Moody, Christopher B. Fox, Guido Ferrari, R.J. Edwards, Priyamvada Acharya, S. Munir Alam, Robert Parks, Margaret Barr, Georgia D. Tomaras, David C. Montefiori, Peter B. Gilbert, M. Juliana McElrath, Lawrence Corey, Barton F. Haynes, Lindsey R. Baden, and NIAID HVTN 133 Study Group
Description

Abstract Background HIV-1 vaccine development is a global health priority. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) which target the HIV-1 gp41 membrane-proximal external region (MPER) have some of the highest neutralization breadth. An MPER peptide-liposome vaccine has been found to expand bnAb precursors in monkeys.Methods The HVTN133 phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03934541) studied the MPER-peptide liposome immunogen in 24 HIV-1 seronegative individuals. Participants were recruited between 15 July 2019 and 18 October 2019 and were randomized in a dose-escalation design to either 500 mcg or 2000 mcg of the MPER-peptide liposome or placebo. Four intramuscular injections were planned at months 0, 2, 6, and 12.Results The trial was stopped prematurely due to an anaphylaxis reaction in one participant ultimately attributed to vaccine-associated polyethylene glycol. The immunogen induced robust immune responses, including MPER+ serum and blood CD4+ T-cell responses in 95% and 100% of vaccinees, respectively, and 35% (7/20) of vaccine recipients had blood IgG memory B cells with MPER-bnAb binding phenotype. Affinity purification of plasma MPER+ IgG demonstrated tier 2 HIV-1 neutralizing activity in two of five participants after 3 immunizations.Conclusions MPER-peptide liposomes induced gp41 serum neutralizing epitope-targeted antibodies and memory B-cell responses in humans despite the early termination of the study. These results suggest that the MPER region is a promising target for a candidate HIV vaccine.Trial Registration http://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ Identifier: NCT03934541

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: The HVTN133 phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03934541) studied the HIV-1 MPER peptide liposome immunogen in 24 seronegative individuals and was stopped prematurely due to an anaphylaxis reaction attributed to vaccine-associated polyethylene glycol (PEG). The study identified anti-PEG antibody responses. Hence, PEG will need to be removed from the immunogen. The current immunogen did induce MPER+ serum antibody and blood CD4+ T helper cell responses. Affinity purified plasma MPER+ IgG demonstrated tier 2 HIV-1 neutralizing activity in two participants after 3 immunizations and MPER-bnAb binding phenotype, suggesting that MPER is a promising target for a candidate HIV vaccine. The main study claims are generally supported by its methods and data, with some caveats:

  1. The reasoning for the HIV-1 Gag T cell epitope (GTH1) was unclear. The methods did not describe this epitope. There was not CD8+ T cell (no CTL) response to this epitope. Also, it is misleading to describe the T cell response as MPER+.

  2. Tier 2 neutralization by affinity purified plasma MPER+ IgG did not change the fact that tier 2 neutralization was not detected by post-immune plasmas at 1:10 dilution. Hence, the affinity purified MPER+ IgG data does not support the claim: "Further boosting of MPER+ bnAb precursors with reformulated MPER peptide-liposomes is a promising strategy for ultimate induction of potent and broad MPER targeting HIV-1 nAbs in humans".

Description

