Reviews of "Functional Genomics Screens Reveal a Role for TBC1D24 and SV2B in Antibody-dependent Enhancement of Dengue Virus Infection"

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers found the preprint to be potentially informative, with evidence suggesting a role for both TBC1D24 and SV2B in increasing antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) for Dengue virus (DENV) infection. However, reviewers had certain critiques about the study's experimental design. They highlighted the cell line and antibody used during the CRISPR KO are not the most suitable models for DENV ADE and thus could affect the accuracy of the results. Additionally, they suggested contextualizing the tissue-specific expression levels of the significant genes would help provide further biological significance to the study. Finally, one reviewer suggested providing further validation on the CRISPR KO effectiveness or additional siRNA knockdown as a comparison would strengthen confidence in the role of the highlighted host factors.

Reviewer 1 | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

