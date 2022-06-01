Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jul 31, 2022DOI

Review of "Broadly Neutralizing antibodies against Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 derived from mRNA-lipid nanoparticle-immunized mice"

Reviewer: Juan Pablo Jaworski (IVIT - CONICET) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Juan Pablo Jaworski
Published onJul 31, 2022
Broadly neutralizing antibodies against Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 derived from mRNA-lipid nanoparticle-immunized mice
by Ruei-Min Lu, Kang-Hao Liang, Hsiao-Ling Chiang, Fu-Fei Hsu, Hsiu-Ting Lin, Wan-Yu Chen, Feng-Yi Ke, Monika Kumari, Yu-Chi Chou, and Han-Chung Wu
AbstractThe COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten human health worldwide, as new variants of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have emerged. Currently, the predominant circulating strains around the world are Omicron variants, which can evade many therapeutic antibodies. Thus, the development of new broadly neutralizing antibodies remains an urgent need. In this work, we address this need by using the mRNA-lipid nanoparticle immunization method to generate a set of Omicron-targeting monoclonal antibodies. Five of our novel K-RBD-mAbs show strong binding and neutralizing activities toward all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron). Notably, the epitopes of these five K-RBD-mAbs are overlapping and localized around K417 and F486 of the spike protein receptor binding domain (RBD). Chimeric derivatives of the five antibodies (K-RBD-chAbs) neutralize Omicron sublineages BA.1 and BA.2 with low IC50 values that range from 5.7 to 12.9 ng/mL. Additionally, we performed antibody humanization on a broadly neutralizing chimeric antibody to create K-RBD-hAb-62, which still retains excellent neutralizing activity against Omicron. Our results collectively suggest that these five therapeutic antibodies may effectively combat current and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. Therefore, the antibodies can potentially be used as universal neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Reviewer 1 (Juan Pablo Jaworski) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Review 1: "Broadly Neutralizing antibodies against Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 derived from mRNA-lipid nanoparticle-immunized mice"
by Juan Pablo Jaworski
  • Published on Jul 31, 2022
