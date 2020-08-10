Review 2: "Inhaled corticosteroid use and risk COVID-19 related death among 966,461 patients with COPD or asthma: an OpenSAFELY analysis"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

The manuscript has a high degree of novelty and presents an answer to an interesting question on the relation between ICS use and COVID-19 in a large group of COPD and Ashma population. Findings of this study support advancement of COVID-19 understanding within society.



This manuscript cites the current literature and discusses the limitations—especially the confounding factors related to the severity of the diseases. The study is clearly and accurately presented. Findings are discussed in details and conclusion depends on the result of the findings.

The authors pay attention to ethics, diversity and inclusion.

The manuscript is well-structured and well-written, and can easily be understood by readers. It has a potential to have contribution to the current policies. I strongly recommend this manuscript for publishing.

I suggest, accepting the manuscript without modification.