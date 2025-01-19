Review 2: "MultiSeq-AMR: A Modular Amplicon-Sequencing Workflow for Rapid Detection of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance Markers"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The overall rating of “reliable” was a compromise between acknowledging the incredible amount of work that went into developing the MultiSeqAMR multiplex schema and its potential usefulness for diagnosis ,against the fact that the validation experiments, while promising, were too small a sample to adequately challenge the system.

Benchmarking of MultiSeqAMR was performed in 3 experiments. The first was using 21 pure DNAs of bacterial/fungi of known genome sequence. This was the lowest hurdle but the results were very good – no amplification of negative controls and 95% species and >99% AMR genes were accurately identified. The second experiment was sequencing 36 positive and 3 negative blood cultures. Again, the results were promising in terms of sensitivity, although specificity was lower with some false positives. The relatively low number of negative blood cultures tested is a problem. The third experiment was to use 13 spiked sheep’s blood, followed by blood culture enrichment as a simulation of a “real life” experiment. There were 2 negative controls, again - too small a number. The species assignment was quite accurate (11/13 correct) and the AMR assignment had 96% agreement.

These results are a promising start but don’t in any way cover the true breadth of genetic diversity of real hospital blood cultures. The fundamental problem with the PCR based approach for detection is that of primer specificity and false negative results. It would be necessary to use many more real samples with accompanying metagenomic sequence data, to understand the performance of the individual primer pairs. Additionally, many of 91 AMR primers were not challenged with a true positive control.

The introduction did not cover much about the previous experiences of developing nanopore schema for PCR amplicon sequencing.

The protocols for replicating the experiments are extensive and will be very useful for experimentalists. However, there needs to be a supplementary table with a list of primer sequences used.

While the experimental details are strong, the steps in primer design are not detailed and the only parameter given in design is the Tm. The primers should have been cross validated by comparison against the blast database.

BACT/ALERT is mentioned several times, including the abstract without an explanation of what the technology is.

Line 84. The technology is stated to be “cost-effective” but no detail of cost (including labor) are given , or comparisons to other approaches.