Medical Sciences
Published on Feb 19, 2025DOI

Reviews of "MultiSeq-AMR: A Modular Amplicon-Sequencing Workflow for Rapid Detection of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance Markers"

Reviewers: Y Liao (National Health Research Institutes) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • T Read (Emory University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • M Lagator (The University of Manchester) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Yu-Chieh Liao, Timothy Read, and Mato Lagator
Published onFeb 19, 2025
MultiSeq-AMR: A modular amplicon-sequencing workflow for rapid detection of bloodstream infection and antimicrobial resistance markers
by Mohammad Saiful Islam Sajib, Katarina Oravcova, Kirstyn Brunker, Paul Everest, Ma Jowina H. Galarion, Manuel Fuentes, Catherine Wilson, Michael E. Murphy, and Taya Forde
  • Published on Oct 27, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Bloodstream infections (BSI) represent a significant global health challenge, and traditional diagnostic methods are suboptimal for timely guiding targeted antibiotic therapy. We introduce MultiSeq-AMR, an ultra-fast amplicon sequencing workflow to identify bacterial and fungal species, and a comprehensive set of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genes (n = 91) for BSI diagnosis. We initially benchmarked MultiSeq-AMR using DNA from 21 bacterial and fungal isolates and accurately identified 100% species and 99.4% AMR genes. Further validation with 33 BACT/ALERT positive samples from suspected BSI cases revealed 100% accuracy for pathogen identification with mono-bacterial samples, with 97.4% categorical agreement (CA) for AMR gene prediction. To accelerate diagnosis, 6-hour culture-enrichment combined with MultiSeq-AMR identified 11/13 species with 96% CA for AMR gene identification. MultiSeq-AMR holds promise for improving patient outcomes as species/AMR genes could be identified in under 5 hours of BACT/ALERT positivity, and potentially <11 hours of sample collection.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint introduces MultiSeq-AMR, a rapid, cost-effective amplicon sequencing workflow for detecting bloodstream infections (BSI) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers. The method, validated using reference isolates, clinical samples, and spiked blood, demonstrates high accuracy in species identification (100%) and AMR gene detection (99.4%) potentially within <12h of blood sample collection. Reviewers acknowledge the potential of MultiSeq-AMR for rapid diagnosis but highlight limitations, including small sample sizes, insufficient validation of all AMR primer pools, and concerns about primer specificity and false positives. Suggestions for improvement include expanding validation with more diverse samples, providing detailed primer sequences, and addressing cost-effectiveness. Despite these critiques, the workflow is seen as a promising step toward faster, more precise BSI diagnosis in clinical settings.

Reviewer 1 (Yu-Chieh L…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Timothy R…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Mato L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "MultiSeq-AMR: A Modular Amplicon-Sequencing Workflow for Rapid Detection of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance Markers"
by Yu-Chieh Liao
  • Published on Feb 19, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "MultiSeq-AMR: A Modular Amplicon-Sequencing Workflow for Rapid Detection of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance Markers"
by Timothy Read
  • Published on Feb 19, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "MultiSeq-AMR: A Modular Amplicon-Sequencing Workflow for Rapid Detection of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance Markers"
by Mato Lagator
  • Published on Feb 19, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

momo docho:

The development of MultiSeq-AMR presents an exciting advancement in rapid bloodstream infection and antimicrobial resistance detection. The ability to achieve near-perfect species identification and AMR gene detection within such a short timeframe could significantly impact clinical decision-making. However, as the reviewers point out, the study's small sample size and concerns about primer specificity highlight the need for further validation to ensure reliability in diverse clinical settings. Just like how a Morse Code Translator must accurately interpret signals to avoid miscommunication, precision in primer design and sequencing workflows is crucial to minimize false positives and maximize diagnostic accuracy. Despite these challenges, this method shows great promise for improving infectious disease diagnostics and patient outcomes.

