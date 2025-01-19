Reviews of "MultiSeq-AMR: A Modular Amplicon-Sequencing Workflow for Rapid Detection of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance Markers"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint introduces MultiSeq-AMR, a rapid, cost-effective amplicon sequencing workflow for detecting bloodstream infections (BSI) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers. The method, validated using reference isolates, clinical samples, and spiked blood, demonstrates high accuracy in species identification (100%) and AMR gene detection (99.4%) potentially within <12h of blood sample collection. Reviewers acknowledge the potential of MultiSeq-AMR for rapid diagnosis but highlight limitations, including small sample sizes, insufficient validation of all AMR primer pools, and concerns about primer specificity and false positives. Suggestions for improvement include expanding validation with more diverse samples, providing detailed primer sequences, and addressing cost-effectiveness. Despite these critiques, the workflow is seen as a promising step toward faster, more precise BSI diagnosis in clinical settings.

Reviewer 1 (Yu-Chieh L…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Timothy R…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Mato L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

