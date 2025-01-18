Review 2: "The Health and Employment Effects of Employer Vaccination Mandates"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: This is a significant study that provides valuable insights into the effects of employer-imposed vaccine mandates, specifically focusing on nursing home mandates implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study explores staff vaccination rates, employment dynamics, and patient health outcomes, and is particularly important given the relatively low vaccination rates among certified nursing assistants during the pandemic. The analysis covers the period from December 2020 to August 2021, utilizing data from diverse sources, including McKnights and CMS Payroll-Based Journal. The authors use a difference-in-differences methodology, enabling a dynamic evaluation of the mandate effects over time, while controlling for facility-level and temporal fixed effects. The authors provide a strong theoretical foundation for the study and situate it within the broader literature on vaccine hesitancy and managerial decisions.

The results show that by the 13th week following the mandate announcement, vaccination rates in treated facilities were significantly higher than in control facilities. This effect was particularly pronounced around enforcement deadlines, indicating compliance-driven behavior among staff. These findings align with several other studies that have observed similar trends. However, the results also show that mandates slightly increased staff turnover, particularly among part-time and very part-time employees, suggesting that responses to the mandates differ based on employment type and external job options. Despite these staffing reductions, there was minimal evidence of adverse effects on patient care quality, as key metrics such as bladder incontinence, urinary tract infections, and pressure ulcers remained stable, indicating that the mandates did not compromise essential care delivery.

The study also raises important health equity considerations. As noted by the authors, facilities in wealthier areas with higher concentrations of white residents were more likely to implement mandates, meaning that lower-income patients and patients of color were less likely to benefit from the associated reductions in mortality. Additionally, the mandates disproportionately affected part-time and contract staff, highlighting the need for policies that address these disparities based on employment type. However, the exclusion of demographic data on staff limits the ability to fully understand the variations in mandate compliance and its effects across different groups.

Furthermore, while the study examines non-COVID outcomes, the analysis could be strengthened by more deeply connecting these outcomes to staffing changes. For example, a more detailed exploration of how staffing reductions, particularly among part-time employees, might have influenced care delivery would provide valuable insights. Expanding the analysis of these outcomes and incorporating qualitative data from nursing home staff or administrators could help uncover the underlying mechanisms behind the observed trends and offer a more comprehensive understanding of the mandate's broader effects.

Overall, this paper makes a valuable contribution to understanding the effects of vaccine mandates in nursing homes. By employing rigorous methods and leveraging diverse data sources, the study demonstrates the efficacy of mandates in improving vaccination rates, protecting public health, and reducing COVID-19 transmission and mortality.