Reviews of "The glycosylated extracellular domain of MUC1 protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection at the respiratory surface"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Chatterjee et al examine the role of host mucins in SARS-CoV-2 infection and describe a role for glycosylated mucin MUC1 in restricting viral access to ACE2. The reviewers found the main claims reliable and potentially informative.

Reviewer 1 (Annemieke Smet) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ieva Bagdonaite) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.