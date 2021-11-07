Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Dec 07, 2021DOI

Reviews of "The glycosylated extracellular domain of MUC1 protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection at the respiratory surface"

Reviewers: Annemieke Smet (University of Antwerp) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Ieva Bagdonaite (University of Copenhagen) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Thaher Pelaseyed (University of Gothenburg) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Annemieke Smet, Ieva Bagdonaite, and Thaher Pelaseyed
Published onDec 07, 2021
Reviews of "The glycosylated extracellular domain of MUC1 protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection at the respiratory surface"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
The glycosylated extracellular domain of MUC1 protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection at the respiratory surface
by Maitrayee Chatterjee, Liane Z.X. Huang, Chunyan Wang, Anna Z. Mykytyn, Bart Westendorp, Richard W. Wubbolts, Berend-Jan Bosch, Bart L. Haagmans, Jos P.M. van Putten, and Karin Strijbis
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractMucins play an essential role in protecting the respiratory tract against microbial infections. The heavily O-glycosylated gel-forming mucins MUC5AC and MUC5B eliminate pathogens by mucociliary clearance while transmembrane mucins MUC1, MUC4, and MUC16 restrict microbial invasion at the apical surface of the epithelium. In this study, we determined the impact of host mucins and mucin glycans on SARS-CoV-2 spike-mediated epithelial entry. Human lung epithelial Calu-3 cells have endogenous expression of the SARS-CoV-2 entry receptor ACE2 and express high levels of glycosylated MUC1 on the surface but not MUC4 and MUC16. Removal of the MUC1 extracellular domain (ED) using the O-glycan-specific mucinase StcE greatly enhanced spike binding and viral infection. By contrast, removal of mucin glycans sialic acid and fucose did not impact viral invasion. This study implicates the glycosylated ED of MUC1 as an important component of the host defense that restricts the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Chatterjee et al examine the role of host mucins in SARS-CoV-2 infection and describe a role for glycosylated mucin MUC1 in restricting viral access to ACE2. The reviewers found the main claims reliable and potentially informative.

Reviewer 1 (Annemieke Smet) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ieva Bagdonaite) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 3
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "The glycosylated extracellular domain of MUC1 protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection at the respiratory surface"
Review 3: "The glycosylated extracellular domain of MUC1 protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection at the respiratory surface"
by Thaher Pelaseyed
  • Published on Feb 09, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Chatterjee et al examine the role of host mucins in SARS-CoV-2 infection and describe a role for glycosylated mucin MUC1 in restricting viral access to ACE2. The reviewers found the main claims reliable and potentially informative.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The glycosylated extracellular domain of MUC1 protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection at the respiratory surface"
Review 1: "The glycosylated extracellular domain of MUC1 protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection at the respiratory surface"
by Annemieke Smet
  • Published on Dec 07, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Chatterjee et al examine the role of host mucins in SARS-CoV-2 infection and describe a role for glycosylated mucin MUC1 in restricting viral access to ACE2. The reviewers found the main claims reliable and potentially informative.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "The glycosylated extracellular domain of MUC1 protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection at the respiratory surface"
Review 2: "The glycosylated extracellular domain of MUC1 protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection at the respiratory surface"
by Ieva Bagdonaite
  • Published on Dec 07, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Chatterjee et al examine the role of host mucins in SARS-CoV-2 infection and describe a role for glycosylated mucin MUC1 in restricting viral access to ACE2. The reviewers found the main claims reliable and potentially informative.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://www.google.ee/url?sa=t&url=https%3A%2F%2Fecigator.com%2F

https://sc.hkex.com.hk/TuniS/ecigator.com

https://foro.infojardin.com/proxy.php?link=https%3A%2F%2Fecigator.com%2F

https://www.rcmx.net/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.sapporo-cyclone.com/modules/wordpress1/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.musashikoyama-palm.com/modules/information6/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://smdc.jp/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.bookmailclub.com/x/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.harue-th.ed.jp/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://body-lightening.com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://www.nobunobu.com/blog/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.kestrel.jp/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://ug-300c.com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://presto-pre.com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.tsuchiura.ed.jp/~higasi/html/modules/wordpress1/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://izunotabi.jp/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://ug-jpn.com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://shumali.net/aki/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.nadatama.com/modules/wordpress5/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.umincho.jp/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://www.kowa.org/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://www.kowa.org/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://okashi-oroshi.net/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://sv82.wadax.ne.jp/~partezrowing-com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://katakura.net/xoops/html/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com/

https://ug-selection.com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com/

http://shumali.net/aki/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com/

http://gengosf.com/dir_x/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com/

http://okashi-oroshi.net/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com/

https://www.tiktok.com/link/v2?aid=1988&lang=en-EN&scene=bio_url&target=https://ecigator.com/

http://sc.sie.gov.hk/TuniS/ecigator.com

http://ezproxy.cityu.edu.hk/login?url=http://ecigator.com

https://bbs.pku.edu.cn/v2/jump-to.php?url=ecigator.com

https://ams.ceu.edu/optimal/optimal.php?url=https%3A%2F%2Fecigator.com

https://builtwith.com/ecigator.com

https://aboutus.com/ecIGator.com

https://urlscan.io/domain/ecigator.com

https://otx.alienvault.com/indicator/domain/ecigator.com

https://website.informer.com/ecigator.com

https://ecigator.com.cutestat.com/

https://sur.ly/i/ecigator.com/

https://www.whois.com/whois/ecigator.com

https://ecigator.com.websiteoutlook.com/

https://olin.wustl.edu/EN-US/Events/Pages/EventResults.aspx?Title=EVENTS&Calendar=EMBA+Calendar;Executive+Programs+Calendar&Referrer=https://ecigator.com/

https://bbs.pku.edu.cn/v2/jump-to.php?url=https://ecigator.com/

https://login.case.edu/cas/login?service=https://ecigator.com/&gateway=true

http://www1.rmit.edu.au/redirect?URL=//ecigator.com/

http://www.astro.wisc.edu/?URL=https://ecigator.com

https://bbs.pku.edu.cn/v2/jump-to.php?url=https://ecigator.com

https://www.ub.edu/ubtv/en/cerca/?cercar=https://ecigator.com

https://weblib.lib.umt.edu/redirect/proxyselect.php?url=https://ecigator.com

https://ams.ceu.edu/optimal/optimal.php?url=https://ecigator.com

https://school.wakehealth.edu/faculty/a/anthony-atala?back=https://ecigator.com

http://web2.nihs.tp.edu.tw/dyna/webs/gotourl.php?url=https://ecigator.com/

http://www.ric.edu/Pages/link_out.aspx?target=https://ecigator.com/

https://www.ric.edu/?target=https%3A//ecigator.com/

https://translate.itsc.cuhk.edu.hk/gb/ecigator.com

http://bios.edu/?URL=https://ecigator.com

https://adrian.edu/?URL=https://ecigator.com

https://www.disl.edu/?URL=https://ecigator.com

https://www.marcellusmatters.psu.edu/?URL=https://ecigator.com

https://weblib.lib.umt.edu/redirect/proxyselect.php?url=https://ecigator.com/

https://clubs.london.edu/click?uid=24ce7c96-76b4-11e6-8631-0050569d64d5&r=https://ecigator.com/

https://links.mondru.com/vape

https://many.fan/vape

https://zzb.bz/vape

https://beacons.ai/vapecig

https://vapecig.8b.io/

https://cutt.us/vapefactory

https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1afbk

https://biolinky.co/vape

https://cutt.ly/vapecig

https://www.dmca.com/r/7mdkk5p

http://linqto.me/ecigator

https://instabio.cc/vapelife

https://heylink.me/vapecig/

https://he1.me/VJfV

https://magic.ly/vapecig

https://rebrand.ly/ecigator

https://mypromo.co/vape

https://solo.to/vapelfie

https://joyme.io/vape

https://www.flowcode.com/page/vapecig

https://getfidia.com/moonswamp/

https://vapelink.app.link/

https://vapelink-alternate.app.link

https://kloutup.co/vape

https://zumvu.com/vape/

https://zumvu.com/vape/item/293586/the-health-effects-of-e-cigarettes/

https://zumvu.com/vape/item/293585/disposable-vape-pod/

https://zumvu.com/vape/post/293584// 

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with