Review 1: "Broadly Inhibitory Antibodies against Severe Malaria Virulence Proteins"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: Through the use of monoclonal antibodies, advanced in vitro functional testing and structural biology the authors demonstrate a key mechanism by which antibodies can elicit broadly neutralizing antibodies to PfEMP1. The authors also provide strong evidence for two basic serotypes of PfEMP1 and the CIDR domain. These findings will contribute to our understanding of P. falciparum antibody evasion and the development of novel interventions for severe malaria.

In general, the work is conducted using the best available methods and the conclusions largely supported by the data presented. The work is important in understanding how broad broadly neutralizing antibodies to PfEMP1 may be and will greatly inform monoclonal and vaccine development. The only major shortcoming is summarized in the Discssion sentence: “The functional and molecular characterization of mAbs C7 and C74 presented in this study not only provides conclusive evidence for the presence of broadly inhibitory antibodies against EPCR-binding PfEMP1, but also unveils that such antibodies likely share a uniform mode of binding.” The first portion of the statement is correct while the second clause overstates the case and should be changed from “likely” to “can” (or similar). This is because the authors analyzed in depth only two antibodies out of thousands from three individuals. In order to make broader claims from their monoclonals to the interplay between CIDR/PfEMP1 variants, connections to polyclonal reactivity of individuals to variant CIDR serotypes would need to be made, and likely done in a large number of samples.