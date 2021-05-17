Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Jun 17, 2021DOI

Review 1: "Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes"

This preprint reports that antibodies generated from infection with the Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 virus retain binding to linear epitopes of S and N protein from the B.1.1.7 variant. Reviewers deem these findings reliable and recommended validating these results with vaccinated samples.

by Debmalya Barh
Published onJun 17, 2021
Review 1: "Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes
by Winston A. Haynes, Kathy Kamath, Carolina Lucas, John Shon, and Akiko Iwasaki
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractIn 579 COVID patients’ samples collected between March and July of 2020, we examined the effects of non-synonymous mutations harbored by the circulating B.1.1.7 strain on linear antibody epitope signal for spike glycoprotein and nucleoprotein. At the antigen level, the mutations only substantially reduced signal in 0.5% of the population. Although some epitope mutations reduce measured signal in up to 6% of the population, these are not the dominant epitopes for their antigens. Given dominant epitope patterns observed, our data suggest that the mutations would not result in immune evasion of linear epitopes for a large majority of these COVID patients.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

In this article, the authors have used high throughput serum epitope repertoire analysis (SERA) and protein-based immunome-wide association studies (PIWAS) to show that the mutations in the B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 do not render existing antibodies to bind to the viral targets. Based on the 579 COVID-19 samples, the authors have shown that the mutations in the spike protein of the B.1.1.7 variant do not have a direct overlap with the epitope hotspots and the only 0.3% of the cases may show immune evasion due to the del144, N501Y, A570D, and P681H mutations. The D3L mutation in the Nucleoprotein reduces PIWAS signal in 1.5% of COVID patients however the S235F substantially increases epitope and antigen scores. The mutation in the NS8 shows reduces PIWAS signal in 2.5% of the COVID patients. However, the NS8 is unlikely to play a role in any immune protection.

The authors have claimed that in the majority of COVID-19 cases, the mutations of the B.1.1.7 strain may not render the antibody responses to the linear epitopes from wild spike glycoprotein and nucleoprotein. However, these findings must be verified with structural analysis and other assays. The study did not consider the COVID-19 vaccinated samples, therefore, the responses of the currently administered vaccines against the B.1.1.7 strain are not known. Therefore, there is no evidence to claim if the currently available vaccines will be ineffective against the B.1.1.7 strain.

It’s a preliminary report and authors need to use more samples and also need to demonstrate the efficacy of the currently available wild spike glycoprotein and nucleoprotein–based vaccines against the B.1.1.7 strain with real-time data so that a definite conclusion can be drawn.

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes"
Review 2: "Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes"
Review 2: "Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes"
by Gregory Towers
  • Published on Jun 17, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint reports that antibodies generated from infection with the Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 virus retain binding to linear epitopes of S and N protein from the B.1.1.7 variant. Reviewers deem these findings reliable and recommended validating these results with vaccinated samples.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with