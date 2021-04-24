Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR:C19 Hot Topics: Emerging VariantsEmerging Variant Preprints (Hot Topics)RR\C19
Published on May 24, 2021

The Spike Proteins of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 and B.1.618 Variants Identified in India Provide Partial Resistance to Vaccine-elicited and Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies

ThIS PREPRINT DISCUSSES A PSEUDOVIRUS MADE WITH MULTI-MUTANT SPIKE VARIANTS FROM INDIA, AND WITH THE INDIVIDUAL SINGLE POINT MUTANTS, TESTED FOR NEUTRALIZATION VS. CONVALESCENT PATIENT SERA, VACCINE-ELICITED, AND REGENERON MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES.

Published onMay 24, 2021
The Spike Proteins of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 and B.1.618 Variants Identified in India Provide Partial Resistance to Vaccine-elicited and Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies
key-enterThis Pub is a Preprint of
The Spike Proteins of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 and B.1.618 Variants Identified in India Provide Partial Resistance to Vaccine-elicited and Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies
The Spike Proteins of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 and B.1.618 Variants Identified in India Provide Partial Resistance to Vaccine-elicited and Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies
by Takuya Tada, Hao Zhou, Belinda M. Dcosta, Marie I. Samanovic, Mark J. Mulligan, and Nathaniel R. Landau
  • Hide Description
  • Published on May 16, 2021
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants recently identified in India designated B.1.617 and B.1.618 have mutations within the spike protein that may contribute to their increased transmissibility and that could potentially result in re-infection or resistance to vaccine-elicited antibody. B.1.617 encodes a spike protein with mutations L452R, E484Q, D614G and P681R while the B.1.618 spike has mutations Δ145-146, E484K and D614G. We generated lentiviruses pseudotyped by the variant proteins and determined their resistance to neutralization by convalescent sera, vaccine-elicited antibodies and therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. Viruses with B.1.617 and B.1.618 spike were neutralized with a 2-5-fold decrease in titer by convalescent sera and vaccine-elicited antibodies. The E484Q and E484K versions were neutralized with a 2-4-fold decrease in titer. Virus with the B.1.617 spike protein was neutralized with a 4.7-fold decrease in titer by the Regeneron monoclonal antibody cocktail as a result of the L452R mutation. The modest neutralization resistance of the variant spike proteins to vaccine elicited antibody suggests that current vaccines will remain protective against the B.1.617 and B.1.618 variants.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with