Review 2: "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"

Review: In this preprint, Angwe et al. report on a high prevalence of day 3 P. falciparum among malaria patients treated using artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani district in Uganda and the presence of P. falciparum kelch 13 mutations potentially associated with artemisinin resistance. They correctly conclude that this necessitates regular surveillance of the effectiveness and efficacy of artemether-lumefantrine in the country.

Typically, microscopy is used to determine day 3 parasitemia since the use of PCR can be misleading due to the fact that by day 3, it is not clear if the PCR is picking dead or alive parasites which could lead to an increase in the proportion of positive patients, as observed in this study. The authors utilized both microscopy and PCR but used PCR results to calculate the change in parasite clearance which I think is not appropriate. However, this does not change the fact that they observed above normal day 3 positivity (24%), which is of concern. These results suggest artemisinin partial resistance which is characterized by delayed parasite clearance. Unfortunately, the patients were not followed to day 28 which would have been useful to determine treatment outcome and this important parameter remains unknown. However, if the partner drug is efficacious, artemisinin partial resistance rarely leads to treatment failures.

The reader assumes that the 80 successfully sequenced samples were day 0 samples since this is not clearly stated. The fact that the study reported 10 patients with the validated artemisinin resistance markers, C469Y, and 1 patient with A675V is relevant and requires heightened surveillance and monitoring of AL efficacy.