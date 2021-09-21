Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Oct 21, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Comparison of adverse events between COVID-19 and Flu vaccines"

Reviewers: L Zhao (University of Michigan) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • A Kamath (Kasturba Medical College) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Lili Zhao and Ashwin Kamath
Published onOct 21, 2021
Reviews of "Comparison of adverse events between COVID-19 and Flu vaccines"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Comparison of adverse events between COVID-19 and Flu vaccines
by Prajwal Mani Pradhan, Zhoutian Shen, Changye Li, and Michael J. Remucal
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTBACKGROUNDAmong the various driving factors for vaccine hesitancy, confidence in the safety associated with the vaccine constitutes as one of the key factors. This study aimed at comparing the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines with the Flu vaccines.METHODSThe VAERS data from 01/01/2020 to 08/20/2021 were used. The MedDRA terms coded by VAERS were further aggregated by a clinician into clinically meaningful broader terms.RESULTSVarious common adverse events between Flu and COVID-19 vaccines have been identified. Adverse events such as headache and fever were very common across all age groups. Among the common adverse events between Flu and COVID-19 vaccine, the relative risk along with 95% CI indicated that such common adverse events were more likely to be experienced by COVID-19 vaccine users than Flu vaccine users. Our study also quantified the proportion of rare adverse events such as Guillain Barre Syndrome and Gynecological changes in the VAERS database for COVID-19 vaccines.CONCLUSIONSBased on the available data and results, it appears that there were some common adverse events between Flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines. These identified common adverse events warrant further investigations based on the relative risk and 95% CI.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint presents analysis of COVID-19 & flu vaccine-related adverse events using VAERS. Reviewers found results potentially informative in showing effects of the vaccines, but there are limitations to the dataset, the study has flawed methods, and findings are not actionable.

Reviewer 1 (Lili Z…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ashwin K…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Comparison of adverse events between COVID-19 and Flu vaccines"
Review 1: "Comparison of adverse events between COVID-19 and Flu vaccines"
by Lili Zhao
  • Published on Oct 21, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Preprint presents analysis of COVID-19 & flu vaccine-related adverse events using VAERS. Reviewers found results potentially informative in showing effects of the vaccines, but there are limitations to the dataset, the study has flawed methods, and findings are not actionable.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Comparison of adverse events between COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines"
Review 2: "Comparison of adverse events between COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines"
by Ashwin Kamath
  • Published on Oct 21, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Preprint presents analysis of COVID-19 & flu vaccine-related adverse events using VAERS. Reviewers found results potentially informative in showing effects of the vaccines, but there are limitations to the dataset, the study has flawed methods, and findings are not actionable.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with