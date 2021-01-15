Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19RR:C19 Hot Topics: Emerging Variants
Published on Jan 15, 2021DOI

Review of "Genomic Evidence for a Case of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2"

Reviewer: Shuo Song (Shenzhen Samii Medical Center) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Shuo Song
Published onJan 15, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Genomic Evidence for a Case of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2
by Richard Tillett, Joel Sevinsky, Paul Hartley, Heather Kerwin, Natalie Crawford, Andrew Gorzalski, Christopher Laverdure, Subhash Verma, Cyprian Rossetto, David Jackson, Megan Farrell, Stephanie Van Hooser, and Mark Pandori
  • dx.doi.org

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This potentially informative study in Lancet Infectious Diseases highlights a SARS-CoV-2 reinfection case by highlighting genomic differences. The primary critique is its case report format; research should be conducted to assess its claims.

Reviewer 1 (Shuo Song) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Genomic Evidence for a Case of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2"
Review 1: "Genomic Evidence for a Case of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2"
by Shuo Song
  • Published on Jan 15, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
This potentially informative study in Lancet Infectious Diseases highlights a SARS-CoV-2 reinfection case by highlighting genomic differences. The primary critique is its case report format; research should be conducted to assess its claims.

