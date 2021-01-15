Review of "Genomic Evidence for a Case of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2"

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This potentially informative study in Lancet Infectious Diseases highlights a SARS-CoV-2 reinfection case by highlighting genomic differences. The primary critique is its case report format; research should be conducted to assess its claims.

Reviewer 1 (Shuo Song) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.



