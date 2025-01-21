Reviewer 1: "Dynamics and Ecology of a Multi-stage Expansion of Oropouche Virus in Brazil"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Misleading. Serious flaws and errors in the methods and data render the study conclusions misinformative. The results and conclusions of the ideal study are at least as likely to conclude the opposite of its results and conclusions than agree. Decision-makers should not consider this evidence in any decision.

Review: OROV is a vector-borne pathogen and their transmission requires the presence of competent vectors within the flight range of the insect vector. That being said, it would be more informative to include seasonal distribution of the main competent vectors for the study regions. The ENM used does not account for temporal habitat suitability, instead ran ENMs separately at different time frames, which does not account for spatio-temporal aspect, simultaneously.

The preprint has a tremendous work effort. However, the interpretation of the results would be tricky or misleading for the following reasons: