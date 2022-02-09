Review 1: "Prioritising COVID-19 Vaccination in Changing Social and Epidemiological Landscapes"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Far from being extinct, COVID-19 pandemic keeps hitting the population and taking a huge humanitarian, social and economic toll worldwide. Recent promising advances in the design of vaccines shed a glimmer of hope to actively cut down its transmission via pharmaceutical interventions in 2021. However, the initial supply of vaccines will be limited and, in this scenario, an efficient vaccine deployment becomes indispensable in light of the foreseeable lack of resources.

In this manuscript, the authors analyze the performance of several vaccination strategies prioritising different age-groups by using an epidemiological model which accounts for the effect of both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions. Remarkably, they find that the optimal vaccine distribution across different age groups is not universal but strongly depends on when the vaccination campaign starts, thus highlighting the crucial role of previously acquired immunity over the different age groups. This finding stresses the need of determining the epidemiological seroprevalence existing in the population to decide the best vaccination strategy.

While the latter result is consistent throughout the manuscript, other important claims made by the authors should be taken with caution due to the limitations of the proposed model. Our main concern is that some of the results are strongly dependent on model assumptions, as revealed by the sensitivity analysis. For example, when removing seasonality from the equations or assuming uniform susceptibilities across different age groups, the authors find that prioritising young over elderly population is more efficient unlike the baseline scenario reported in the manuscript. Likewise, the large number of calibrated parameters in the model may give rise to overfitting issues. For example, the calibrated susceptibilities, reflecting that children are more susceptible to contracting the disease, contradict many recent studies suggesting the lower susceptibility of young population to SARS-CoV-2 [1,2].

Finally, although not very relevant during the first epidemic wave in most of the countries, test-trace and isolated policies are becoming more and more relevant as a tool to actively reduce the spread of COVID-19 by cutting possible transmission chains. This strategy can alter the results about the seroprevalence distribution across different age groups when vaccines become available.



In a nutshell, the manuscript presents a sophisticated and well-motivated socio-epidemiological model that captures most of the relevant factors determining the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the relevance of non-pharmaceutical contention measures. Although the model could be improved and results can vary by removing some assumptions, it shows that an optimal vaccination strategy crucially depends on the precise time when this pharmaceutical intervention becomes available.

