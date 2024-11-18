Reviews of "A 5-transcript Signature for Discriminating Viral and Bacterial Etiology in Pediatric Pneumonia"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study investigates a 5-transcriptomic signature that differentiates bacterial and viral pneumonia in children with high accuracy, validated across independent cohorts. The researchers highlight the potential for transcriptomics to improve early pneumonia diagnosis and management by reducing misdiagnoses and unnecessary treatments. However, reviewers raised concerns about clarity in cohort definitions, methodological transparency in gene selection, and overstatements of the signature's performance compared to previous models. Further validation, especially with more diverse cohorts and low-prevalence pathogens, is needed to confirm generalizability and clinical applicability.

Reviewer 1 (Matt Z…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Mia T… & Anil S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

