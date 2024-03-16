Review 1: "From Exposure to Detection: Unraveling the Digital Signature of Infectious Diseases and Patient Behavior Using Smartwatches and Patient Self-Reporting"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The authors found a way to demonstrate that with the telemonitoring of vital signs by the smart watch, it is possible to identify changes in parameters, before the patient seeks a doctor and confirms the diagnosis. In this sense, if we somehow evolve technologically, it is possible to detect silent diseases earlier, and prepare ourselves for the next pandemic. It is a very promising line of research bringing together technology and public health.

We still cannot say that smart watches can detect diseases early. This study also cannot prove this hypothesis. For example, even those who did not have the diseases mentioned, probably may have had physiological changes due to the smart watch (the same ones mentioned) and the participants did not have any disease. However, the study points to a very interesting direction, that telemonitoring of vital signs, using smart watches, can take public health towards a new model of infectious disease control.

Technology and public health will go hand in hand in the coming years. Smart watches seem to be a good alternative for telemonitoring, but we still don't have technologies for diagnosing diseases.